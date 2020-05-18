The Bear River Health Department reported three new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cache County on Monday since its last report Friday.
BRHD, which covers Utah's three northernmost counties, also reported one new case in Box Elder. One of the new cases in Cache is an individual younger than 18. The other two new cases in Cache and one new case in Box Elder are in the 18-60 age range. Overall, 11 of BRHD's cases are in minors, and 16 are in individuals older than 60.
BRHD is still reporting zero cases in Rich County.
The new cases bring BRHD's cumulative total to 89, including 10 hospitalizations and 58 individuals considered "recovered." BRHD, following CDC guidelines, defines recovered individuals as those who "have been fever free at least 3 days without the use of fever reducing medications, have improvement in respiratory symptoms, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first began or a positive test was obtained."
In the state overall, there are nearly 7,400 confirmed cases out of more than 174,000 tests, an increase of about 150 cases since Sunday. Utah reports about 600 cumulative and 100 current hospitalizations due to the disease and 80 deaths due to the disease.
Over the weekend, the health district moved to the state's yellow-color-coded "low risk" level set forth in an executive order from Gov. Gary Herbert. Unless renewed, lifted or otherwise modified, the order is set to expire on May 29.
Social gatherings of 50 people or more are not recommended during the low-risk phase, but churches, businesses, schools and team sports are permitted to operate under certain precautions, including allowing 6 feet between people not of the same household. For more info, see coronavirus.utah.gov/utahs-low-risk-phase.
For more info on state and local case counts, visit brhd.org/coronavirus or coronavirus.utah.gov/case-counts.