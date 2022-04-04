Two barns were severely damaged during a fire in Richmond over the weekend.
At 5:11 p.m. on Saturday, fire crews and law enforcement were called out to a two-alarm structure fire near 1109 South State Street. The north and south ends of the street were closed for a time while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze.
Though quelled roughly three hours later, scanner traffic indicated the flames “fully engulfed” both barns when firefighters arrived. Crews from Richmond, Smithfield, Lewiston, Clarkston, Trenton, Newton and Cache County all responded to the scene.
“We’re going to need a lot of water for this one,” one firefighter said over the scanner.
Without a nearby water source, fire crews organized a water shuttle from the closest fire hydrant, while farmers and a front-end loader helped separate burned hay. According to scanner traffic, power lines were also damaged and Rocky Mountain Power was called to the scene.
Cache County Fire Marshal Jason Winn said the owner of the property was performing agricultural burns when the wind picked up and carried embers into the hay barn. The other structure was used to house calves, Winn said, but no animals were inside during the fire. No injuries were reported.
Winn said the fire caused around $300,000 in losses, and he encouraged local residents to be mindful during burn season.
“We need to follow the rules,” Winn said.
It's unclear if the Richmond barn owner had a burn permit, but Winn said those performing burns need to get a proper permit from the county, which takes into account Cache Valley’s airshed. He said folks should also have a water source nearby, or a fire extinguisher handy, to keep fires tractable.
“If it gets windy, put it out,” Winn said. “During the open burn, please be careful.”
More information can be found on the county’s website and through the Utah Division of Air Quality.