Staff Report
Two drivers were injured in a rollover crash near 300 South and Main Street in Smithfield just after 5 p.m. Monday, according to police.
A red Pontiac Firebird and a dark blue Mercedes SUV were involved in the collision, according to Smithfield Police Sgt. Gary Bunce. Two people were transported by ambulance to local hospitals with apparently serious injuries, according to scanner traffic, but Bunce said they were still being assessed as of Monday evening.
All lanes of Main Street were closed as responders extricated the patients, diagrammed the crash and cleaned up the wreckage. Police officers detoured northbound rush hour traffic at 400 South and southbound traffic at 300 South. Crews were working at the site for more nearly two hours, and the highway reopened shortly before 7 p.m.
As of Monday evening, police were still reviewing witness statements and footage from a home video camera that happened to be pointed in the right direction at the time of the crash, Bunce said.