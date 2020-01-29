A female driver and an infant have been hospitalized after crashing into a semi-truck in south Logan.
Just before 2 p.m., first responders were called out to the crash at about 1900 South on U.S. Highway 89/91. According to a statement from Logan City Police Department, the car’s driver was flown by helicopter to a hospital with undisclosed injuries. The infant was in a car seat and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The truck driver received no injuries.
Prior to the accident, police had issued an “attempt to locate” notice for a silver car that had left Duke’s Convenience Store traveling south. The driver turned the car around and headed back towards Logan when she struck the semi-truck while it was in the turn lane. The vehicle was being driven by a woman believed to be intoxicated, police wrote in the statement.
Assistant Chief of Police Jeff Simmons said an employee at the convenience store contacted police about the driver. Simmons said the driver entered the store to make a purchase and appeared intoxicated to the employee.
U.S. Highway 89/91 was closed for nearly three hours during the incident. It has since been reopened.
Names have not been released at this time.