10th West crash
Rescue workers attend to passengers in a vehicle involved in a crash on 10th West and 200 South on Tuesday morning.

 Charles McCollum/Herald Journal

Two juveniles were injured in a collision on 1000 West early Tuesday morning, the second of two crashes to occur within a 10-minute period.

The crash involving a pick-up and a sedan occurred at about 8 a.m. at the intersection of 200 South, near Codale Electric, leaving a large amount of debris in the road.

The first crash was in the area of Park Avenue and 600 West about 10 minutes prior and also involved a juvenile, who did not appear to be seriously injured.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

