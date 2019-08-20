Two juveniles were injured in a collision on 1000 West early Tuesday morning, the second of two crashes to occur within a 10-minute period.
The crash involving a pick-up and a sedan occurred at about 8 a.m. at the intersection of 200 South, near Codale Electric, leaving a large amount of debris in the road.
The first crash was in the area of Park Avenue and 600 West about 10 minutes prior and also involved a juvenile, who did not appear to be seriously injured.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.