Cache County Search and Rescue has retrieved a family from a vehicle that plunged into the Logan River. Their conditions are unknown.
The accident occurred at Mile Post 473, near Logan Cave. Traffic in the canyon was blocked and responders apparently ran lines across the river to reach the occupants of the vehicle. The group included children.
Police scanner traffic indicated at roughly 5:55 p.m. that all five occupants had been brought to shore. Several were loaded in ambulances.
The Herald Journal will update this article when more information is available.