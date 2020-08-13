An 18-year-old Wellsville woman was found deceased in a car pulled from a pond Wednesday between College Ward and Young Ward.
In a press release from Cache County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Deputy Matt Bilodeau said officers responded to 2600 West 1800 South around 8 p.m Wednesday after an individual checking livestock in the area reported seeing the underside of a vehicle protruding from a nearby pond.
“He summoned help and using a backhoe was able to remove the passenger vehicle from the pond,” Bilodeau said in the release.
A single occupant in the vehicle was found deceased at the scene. The occupant was identified as 18-year-old Haley Bury of Wellsville.
“While this appears to be an accident, there is still an active investigation being conducted by the combined efforts of the Cache County Sheriff's Office and the Utah Highway Patrol,” Bilodeau said in the release.
The release included the following statement from the victim’s family:
“It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the tragic loss of our beautiful Haley Nichole Bury, who was killed in a roll-over auto accident yesterday evening in Cache Valley. Haley was a loving daughter, sister, cousin, niece and granddaughter. We express our appreciation for the support of our local law enforcement, emergency medical personnel, friends, and neighbors. Although we will miss her shining light, our strong belief in eternal families gives us great comfort as we grieve Haley’s passing. We kindly request the media to allow us to grieve as a family.”