Another semi-truck accident has occurred at the intersection of U.S. 89 and State Road 30 in Garden City.
On Tuesday, a semi-truck driver lost the majority of his brake function while driving from Logan Canyon to Garden City and was unable to stop at the three-way intersection.
According to a statement from the Utah High Patrol, buildings no longer exist near the “frequently blown through” intersection, and no injuries resulted from Tuesday's incident.
“Inexperience on the part of the driver is being investigated as the cause,” law enforcement wrote. “He'd never driven down an 8-10% grade before.”
UHP Sgt. Cade Brenchley said the driver told law enforcement he decided to put the truck in neutral and coast the descent into Garden City using only his brakes.
“Which, to be perfectly frank, is ridiculous,” Brenchley said.
Brenchley said the driver’s overheated brakes were partially functioning when he went through the intersection between 25 and 30 mph. The truck stopped an estimated 30 yards away from nearby condos, he said
“He went through the intersection fairly slowly,” Brenchley said.
Brenchley said the driver likely received an infraction from the responding officer for some truck equipment issues unrelated to the incident. He said the driver is currently out of commission until the necessary repairs are made.
In October 2018, a semi-truck driver died after careening into a Garden City store at the intersection. The truck was reportedly transporting a load of butter when it ran through the intersection at a high rate of speed.
In August 2019, a dump truck loaded with asphalt lost its brakes and blew through the intersection. A driver and passenger sustained minor injuries. Just days after the incident, Utah’s Department of Transportation said a runaway truck system would be constructed in Garden City as soon as weather allows in the Spring of 2020.