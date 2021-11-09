Classes at Logan High School were delayed on Tuesday due to a purported bomb threat directed at the school.
Late Monday evening, according to a statement from the Logan City Police Department, law enforcement was made aware of a bomb threat via Instagram directed at Logan High. Bomb dogs from the Utah Joint Terrorism Task Force and Utah State University Police Department were called in to suss out any explosives in the area.
“Law enforcement immediately began an investigation and have been working through the night in collaboration with local and federal officials to identify suspect(s) and ensure the safety of the school,” police wrote.
Classes at Logan High were delayed two hours Tuesday to allow for continued investigation and school safety checks.
No threat was detected, police wrote, but a male juvenile was contacted and interviewed by law enforcement where he “admitted to posting the threat via social media in an attempt to be humorous.”
“Detectives are in consultation with the Cache County Attorney’s office to determine appropriate charges in this matter,” police wrote, adding that the investigation is still ongoing to determine if others were involved.
Neither Logan City Police nor the Logan City School District immediately responded to request for comment.