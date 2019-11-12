Authorities have identified a Logan man killed in an ATV accident Sunday evening in the Left-Hand Fork area east of Hyrum.
Core Pimentel, 35, was riding with his 6-year-old son on the Shoshone Trail in the Herd Hollow area when his vehicle left the trail and plunged down at 30-foot embankment, according to a press release from the Utah Department of Natural Resources, which is investigating the accident.
Both Pimentel and his son were wearing helmets. The boy was uninjured, but the father suffered fatal injuries when his head struck a rock, the press release states.
Cache County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident along with Utah State Parks rangers. The group Pimentel was riding with told officers they came across the accident site a short time after the ATV went off the trail but did not actually witness the event.
Herd Hollow is about 6 miles northeast of the Left Hand Fork turnoff in the Blacksmith Fork Canyon. It is part of the Utah State Parks North Region.
The family of Core Pimentel is accepting donations for funeral expenses on GoFundMe (URL is case-sensitive): http://bit.ly/CorePimentel.