A visiting van caught fire in the parking lot of Young Toyota in North Logan on Thursday morning.
In video footage provided to The Herald Journal, flames several feet tall can be seen on the roof of the vehicle.
According to eyewitness Andrew Israelsen, he and his father saw smoke while driving near the business’s parking lot. Israelsen said he saw the burning vehicle with its driver-side door ajar. The vehicle appeared to be visiting the dealership and was not a new car, according Israelson. He said multiple drivers and passersby stopped to watch the incident.
“We sat and watched the flames engulf the interior of the car, melting the roof and windows,” Israelsen wrote in an email to The Herald Journal. “We began to worry the car would explode, but just as the flames seemed to reach the engine compartment, emitting darker smoke, Logan City Fire Department rushed onto the scene.”
Daniel Deininger, a manager at Young Toyota, said something unclear happened inside the vehicle and the driver began to see smoke coming from the vehicle’s dash. Deininger said the vehicle was not being sold by the dealership nor was it being serviced there. He said the driver of the vehicle was simply dropping someone off at the dealership when the incident occurred.
Israelsen said Logan City Firefighters arrived on scene just before 8:30 a.m. and had the fire extinguished in a matter of seconds.
“I was really impressed with their response time and very grateful they could get there to put it out before something catastrophic occurred,” Israelsen stated, adding that he was grateful for the efforts of first responders. “It didn’t look like anyone was hurt, and everyone was a safe distance from the car. I just feel so bad for the poor owner of the car. That’s a surefire way to have your morning ruined.”
Local law enforcement and the fire department did not immediately respond to request for comment.