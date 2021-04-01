A traffic accident at 1000 North and 200 East caused a power outage in Logan on Thursday evening.
Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said the accident happened roughly around 7 p.m. when a man tried to make a right turn and instead piloted his vehicle into a power pole.
Hooley said the man had his wife along with him in the vehicle, but no major injuries were immediately apparent.
“(The injuries) are non-life threatening,” Hooley said. “The biggest problem is … this caused a bit of a power outage.”
While traffic lights at accident intersection are out, Hooley said the full extent of the outage hadn’t been determined as of about an hour afterward. A Tweet from the 911 Dispatch Center said multiple traffic lights had been affected and the power company was actively working on the issue.
Hooley said affected intersections should be treated as four-way stops and that it was unknown how long the outage would last.