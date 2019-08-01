Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Providence on Thursday morning where a vehicle burst into flames and caused damage to the home located at 321 Homestead Court, located just off of Spring Creek Parkway.
The fire was reported at about 10:30 a.m.
According to Logan Fire Chief Brad Hannig, a neighbor saw the fire and contacted the homeowner, who was in California, and she in turn contacted her kids, who were inside the home.
While flames were contained to the vehicle when it was called in to dispatchers, firefighters responding on scene initially said the fire had extended to the garage of the home, which was closed at the time.
Hanning said one of the juveniles inside the home briefly opened the garage door after learning about the fire, but abruptly closed it again after seeing the flames so close to the home.
“It was a very fortuitous action on his part and prevented the fire from spreading into the garage,” Hannig said.
Damage to the home was limited to melted siding and heat damage to the garage door.
Hannig said it appears the fire in the vehicle started in the engine compartment and it has been listed as accidental.
“It was an extremely good outcome, considering,” Hannig said.