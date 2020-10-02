A water main broke in a Logan neighborhood south of Logan Regional Hospital, causing flooding in several houses along 1200 North on Friday afternoon.
Logan Public Works Director Paul Lindhardt said the city had about 10 workers digging up the line Friday afternoon.
"It's a new line, so we're not sure why it broke yet," Lindhardt said.
Area resident Robert Chambers said dozens of homes were flooded as water started flowing up through their basement toilets. Flooding in his home caused thousands of dollars worth of damage, he said, and he was on the phone with his insurance company for hours. Because water backup and sewer coverage are additional options in most home insurance plans, many residents may have to pay out-of-pocket for repairs, he said.