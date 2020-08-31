The West Nile virus has been detected in a local mosquito trap, according to the Cache Mosquito Abatement District.
The sample that tested positive was taken from a Newton trap on Aug. 24 and sent to the Utah State Public Health Laboratory for processing. The lab informed CMAD of the West Nile detection on Friday evening.
CMAD states it will continue its abatement and surveillance activities, including use of larvicide and fogging at night.
The Bear River Health Department recommends:
n Use a mosquito repellent with DEET, permethrin, picaridin, IR3535 or oil of lemon eucalyptus according to package directions.
n Drain standing water in yards (old tires, potted plant trays, pet dishes, toys, buckets, etc.).
n Wear long sleeves and pants between dusk and dawn.
—Keep roof gutters clear of debris.
—Clean swimming pools often or drain them.
—Make sure screen doors and window screens are in good condition so that mosquitoes cannot get indoors.
—Keep weeds and tall grass cut short; adult mosquitoes look for these shady places to rest during the hot daylight hours.