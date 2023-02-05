...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MST
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...Eastern Box Elder County and Cache Valley/Utah Portion.
* WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions can be expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including
Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit
weather.gov/slc/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of
Transportation, visit
http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx.
&&
A 34-year-old woman sustained “significant” injuries on Saturday after a snowmobile collided with a group of tubers at Peter Sinks, authorities say.
According to a press release from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, a group of people were tubing approximately 150 yards to the west of the Peter Sinks parking lot.
“They had tied their tubes together in a ‘train,'” Lt. Doyle Peck wrote. “Another individual on a snowmobile had begun to go up the hill, taking a juvenile to the top for another run down the hill.”
When the collision occurred, Peck wrote, the snowmobile had slowed and the tubers were headed downhill.
The woman was transported by air ambulance to a Wasatch Front hospital for “significant facial injuries and back injuries.”
Cache County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue responded to the incident along with other medical units, the release states, and individuals at the scene attempted to provide basic first-aid until responders arrived.
“The Cache County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone to be careful and attentive while recreating during this winter season,” Peck wrote. “We encourage everyone to get out and enjoy the many opportunities our mountains provide. But, it is important to be aware of the environment and other recreating individuals while doing so.”
