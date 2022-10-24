Grizzly Bears

In this undated photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is a grizzly bear just north of the National Elk Refuge in Grand Teton National Park, Wyo. (Joe Lieb/USFWS via AP)

 Joe Lieb

PINEDALE, Wyo. (AP) — A hunter accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to fight off a grizzly bear attack in west-central Wyoming — the second such attack in a week's time, officials said.

Lee Francis, 65, of Evanston, was taken to the University of Utah Health hospital for treatment after the encounter on Friday, the Sublette County Sheriff's Office said. Sue Winchester, a hospital spokesperson, said Sunday she did not have permission to release any information about Francis' condition.

