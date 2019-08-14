√ The Millville City Planning Commission will meet at 8 p.m. at 510 E. 300 South. Agenda items include:
• Swearing In: Lynette Dickey.
• Public Hearing regarding Commercial Zoning Changes. 8:05 p.m. (or immed. following the CC Public Hearing).
• Recommendation to City Council regarding Commercial Zoning.
√ The Cornish Planning & Zoning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at 4788 W. 14300 North. Agenda items include:
• Discussing the subdivision ordinance.
• Public comment.
√ The Hyrum City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 60 W. Main Street. Agenda items include:
• Public comment.
• Gary Olsen, Cache Valley Bank - To request Site Plan approval for Cache Valley Bank at 20 North 800 East.
• Leon Savage, Hidden Valley Estates - To request Concept Plan approval for Hidden Valley Estates a ten lot single family residential subdivision located at approximately 85 South 850 West.
• Resolution 19-17 - A resolution authorizing and approving and increase in the participant's entitlement share under the Carbon Free Power Project Power Sales contract for the lay-off Power Sales Agreement Associated with joint use module plant operations at the Carbon Free Power Project; and related matters.
• Resolution 19-18 - A resolution accepting a petition for annexation of certain real property under the provisions of Section 10-2-405, Utah Code Annotated, 1953 as amended. (West Point Dairy, National Equipment, Deborah J. Fellows Trail, Larry & Maryette Shoop, Mathew Thornley and Tessa Bodrero, Edmund and Dorothy Nash, and Benjamin and Isabelle Clark - approximately 19.712 acres).
• Certification of Annexation Petition - Cache County.
• Consideration and award of bid for upgrades to the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
• Mayor and City Council reports.