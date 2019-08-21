√ The Cache County School District will meet at 5:30 p.m. at 2035 N. 1200 East, North Logan. Agenda items include:
• Explanation of taxes and Truth in Taxation hearing.
• Public comment.
• Request for Approval of District Emergency Safety Interventions.
• Request for Approval of the FEES: Student Fees and Fee Waivers Policy.
• Request for Approval of the Fundraising Policy Update.
• Approval of the Johnson Controls Phase I Project and Financing.
• Board and superintendent reports.
√ The Nibley City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 455 W. 3200 South. Agenda items include:
• Selection of Mayor Pro-Tem and Opening Ceremonies (Councilmember Ramirez)
• Public comment.
• Planning Commission Report.
• A Presentation by the Utah Municipal Clerks Association.
• Department Report: Heritage Days/Recreation.
• Concept Review of Firefly Estates.
• Discussion and Consideration of Ordinance 19-12: An Update to Nibley City Code 19.24.090, Fence Regulation (Second Reading).
• Discussion and Consideration of Ordinance 19-13: An Update to Nibley City Code 19.28, Conditional Uses (Second Reading).
• Discussion and Consideration of Ordinance 19-14: An Update to Nibley City Code 19.20 Land Use Chart (Second Reading).
• Discussion and Consideration of Ordinance 19-15: An Update to Nibley City Code 19.04, Land Use Definitions (Second Reading).
• Adoption of the Canvas of the August 13, 2019 Nibley City Primary Election.
• Council and Staff Reports
√ The Logan City Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at 290 N., 100 West. Agenda items include:
• Public hearing: PC 19-023 Harris Commercial Service Development [Zone Change] Matthew F. Harris/Eliason Packing Company, authorized agent/owner, request a rezone of 15.64 acres from Commercial (COM) to Commercial Services (CS) to allow for more flexibility in developing the land located at 200 South 1000 West; TIN 05-064-0028. (Ellis Neighborhood).
• Public hearing: PC 19-024 Logan River Trails Subdivision — Phase 4 [Subdivision Permit] Don Reese/Logan River Trails LLC, authorized agent/owner, request to develop the fourth and final phase (5 lots) of the Logan River Trails Subdivision located at 600 South between 1800-1900 West in the Neighborhood Residential (NR-6) zone; TIN 02-077-0001. (Woodruff Neighborhood).
• Public hearing: PC 19-025 Vrugg Holdings-Westfield Warehouse Complex [Design Review Permit]
Hal Fronk/Vrugg Holdings, authorized agent/owner, request to build out the remaining subdivision as a light industrial/commercial flex space on 10.15 acres located at 130 South 1100 West in the Commercial Services (CS) zone; TIN 05-107-0019. (Ellis Neighborhood).
• Public hearing: PC 19-026 University Village Pad A [Design Review Permit] Melanie Child/Auburn Manor Holding Company, authorized agent/owner, request to construct a new 5,620 SF commercial building located at 1400 North 600 East in the Commercial (COM) zone;
TIN 04-086-0017. (Adams Neighborhood).
• Public hearing: PC 19-027 The Old Mann Revival [Conditional Use Permit] Alliance Acquisitions LLC/Tony Johnson, authorized agent/owner, request to rehabilitate the existing building to contain two (2) restaurants on the main floor and an event center/meeting space with outdoor deck on the upper floor located at 185 East Cache Valley Boulevard in the Commercial (COM) zone; TIN 05-014-0077. (Adams Neighborhood).
• Public hearing: PC 19-020 LDC Amendment 17.10.100 — Mixed Use Standards (continued from July 11) Logan City requests to amend the Land Development Code 17.10.100 Mixed Use Development Standards to clarify the ratio of required commercial uses to residential uses in the Mixed-Use zone.
• Workshop item: PC 19-028 Logan Depot [Conditional Use].
• Workshop item: PC 19-029 Roderick Business Park Bldg 2 [Design Review].
• Workshop item: PC 19-030 Logan Riverwalk Commercial Bldg [Design Review].