√ The Newton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at 51 S. Center. Agenda items include:
• Utah Department of Water Quality, John Mackey to discuss waste water treatment.
• 5. Public Hearing for proposed tax increase.
• Youth Council Update.
• Town Celebration Review.
• Report on Mayor/ Council Member Assignments.
√ The North Park Police Agency Commission will meet at 8 p.m. at 575 East 2500 N., North Logan. Agenda items include:
• Introduction and Swearing In of Nolan Harper.
• Update on NPPD Staff: Tell Stewart.
• Pending Assignment Change: Nick Hidalgo.
• Public Comments.
• Agency Report/ Financial Report-Interim Chief Black, and Sherry Gill.
• RFP for Legal Services-Update Mayor Cann.
• Proposed North Park Police Agency Fee Schedule-Fingerprint prices.
• Interlocal Agreement Update-Mayor Cann.
√ The Planning Commission of Millville City will meet at 8 p.m. at 510 E. 300 South. Agenda items include:
• Zoning Clearance - Matthew Anderson, accessory building at 245 E. 200 S., Millville.
• Zoning Clearance - Wade Powell, accessory building at 550 N. 200 E., CopperLeaf, Lot 9.
• Commercial Zoning review and set a public hearing.
√ The Hyrum City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 60 W. Main. Agenda items include:
• Public Comment.
• Michael Shea, Healthy Environment Alliance of Utah - To discuss the Carbon Free Power Project.
• Michael and Kenna Chalmers - To request a home occupation business license at 267 West 100 North for a porcelain business.
• Jake Thompson, CobbleCreek Townhomes - To request Final Plat Approval for CobbleCreek Townhomes a Planned Unit Development located at 230 North 800 East consisting of 27 townhome units, and a commercial area.
• Resolution 19-16 - A resolution authorizing the Red Mesa Tapaha Solar Project transaction schedule under the power supply agreement with Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems; and related matters.
• Ordinance 19-07 - An ordinance amending the Municipal Zoning Map and annexing certain real property and extending the Corporate Limits of Hyrum City, Utah (Hyrum City Wastewater Annexation).
• Mayor and City Council reports.
√ The Cache County Planning Commission will meet at 8 p.m. at 199 N. Main Street. Agenda items include:
• Jeff West Subdivision - A request to create a new two-lot subdivision on 10.21 acres located at 888 West 100 North, Smithfield, in the Rural 2 (RU2) Zone.
• Creekside Estates Subdivision - Extension Request - A request for a 6-month extension of the effective period of approval for a 7-lot subdivision located at approximately 800 West 100 South, Smithfield, in the Agricultural (A10) Zone.
• Agriculture Protection Area: Allen - A request for a recommendation to the County Council to renew and expand a previously approved Agricultural Protection Area with a total of 2,095.5 acres located in the Cove area within the Agricultural (A10) Zone.
• Windmill Farms Golden Retrievers Conditional Use Permit - A request to operate a home based kennel (Use Type 3200) on 22.2 acres of agricultural land located at approximately 9400 North 2400 West, near Trenton, in the Agricultural (A10) Zone.
• Staff & board member reports.