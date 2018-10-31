√ The Logan-Cache Airport Authority will meet at 8:30 a.m. at 199 N. Main St., Logan. Agenda items include:

n Manager’s report.

n Sale of Hangar C6 to Earl Bradley.

n Lapse of construction deadline — Hangar G7.

n Sale of Hangar G7 to Joe Bates.

n Medical Emergency at Logan-Cache Airport — Chief Brad Hannig.

n South ramp preservation project approval — bill Francis.

n Reimbursement to Logan for culvert work at construction gate.

•nAviation Campus proposal — Utah Military Academy.

√ The North Park Police Agency Commission will meet at 575 E. 2500 North, North Logan. Agenda items include:

• Public comment.

• Audit Report — Diana Cannel / Allred Jackson.

• Financial Report — Chief Milne.

• Update from Mayor Cann and Mayor Flint concerning formula used to determine each city’s cost.

• New Chief Hiring Process Update/Discussion.

• New Officer Hire Update.

• Follow Up Items.

• Executive Session (closed) for Any Needed Personnel Issues or Litigation Discussions.

√ The Newton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at 51 S. Center. Agenda items include:

• Eagle Scout Project Proposal by Matthew Rigby.

• Val E. Cooley Final Plat Subdivision Approval, 173 East 200 South, 2 lots.

• Town Celebration Update.

• Holiday Light Decorating.

• Town Employee Appreciation Dinner.

• Report on Mayor/ Council Member Assignments.

√ The Millville City Planning Commission will meet at 8 p.m. at 510 E. 300 South. Agenda items include:

• Public Hearing — changes to Ordinance 17.32: Hillside Development Overlay 8:05 p.m.

• Recommendation to City Council regarding Hillside Overlay.

• Public Hearing — Mond Aire Heights Subdivision, Phase 4, Preliminary Drawings 8:10 p.m.

• Recommendation to City Council regarding Mond Aire Phase 4.

• Mardell Hulse Mini Subdivision.

• Review of 200 East Roadway Continuation.

• City Council Report — review minutes from the Oct 25, 2018 meeting.

√ The Hyrum City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 60 W. Main. Agenda items include:

• Public Comment.

• Derek Dickey — To request a Home Occupation Business License at 165 South 400 East for Blue Line Performance a motorcycle service and repair shop.

• Ryan Pierson — To request site plan approval for a metal fabrication business at 225 South 1720 East in the Blacksmith Fork Industrial Park.

• Ron Hales, Centerpoint Construction — To request concept plan approval of a 140 lot subdivision at 700 East 6600 South and 900 East 6600 South.

• Resolution 18-26 — A resolution accepting a petition for annexation of certain real property under the provisions of Section 10-2-405, Utah Code Annotated, 1953, as amended (Hyrum City Municipal Crop, William E and Christine Elaine Christoffersen Trust, Bob Mathew and Melynda Ropelato, Kris & B Holdings LLC, Miller Companies LLC, 5 M Farms LLC, and Ernest J. Miller Trust containing 291.71 acres).

• Resolution 18-27 — A resolution setting Culinary Water Rates.

• Budget Report.

• Appointment to the Hyrum Historic Preservation Committee.

• Consideration and approval of Hyrum Museum Vision and Mission Statement.

• Mayor and City Council reports.

