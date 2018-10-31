√ The Logan-Cache Airport Authority will meet at 8:30 a.m. at 199 N. Main St., Logan. Agenda items include:
n Manager’s report.
n Sale of Hangar C6 to Earl Bradley.
n Lapse of construction deadline — Hangar G7.
n Sale of Hangar G7 to Joe Bates.
n Medical Emergency at Logan-Cache Airport — Chief Brad Hannig.
n South ramp preservation project approval — bill Francis.
n Reimbursement to Logan for culvert work at construction gate.
•nAviation Campus proposal — Utah Military Academy.
√ The North Park Police Agency Commission will meet at 575 E. 2500 North, North Logan. Agenda items include:
• Public comment.
• Audit Report — Diana Cannel / Allred Jackson.
• Financial Report — Chief Milne.
• Update from Mayor Cann and Mayor Flint concerning formula used to determine each city’s cost.
• New Chief Hiring Process Update/Discussion.
• New Officer Hire Update.
• Follow Up Items.
• Executive Session (closed) for Any Needed Personnel Issues or Litigation Discussions.
√ The Newton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at 51 S. Center. Agenda items include:
• Eagle Scout Project Proposal by Matthew Rigby.
• Val E. Cooley Final Plat Subdivision Approval, 173 East 200 South, 2 lots.
• Town Celebration Update.
• Holiday Light Decorating.
• Town Employee Appreciation Dinner.
• Report on Mayor/ Council Member Assignments.
√ The Millville City Planning Commission will meet at 8 p.m. at 510 E. 300 South. Agenda items include:
• Public Hearing — changes to Ordinance 17.32: Hillside Development Overlay 8:05 p.m.
• Recommendation to City Council regarding Hillside Overlay.
• Public Hearing — Mond Aire Heights Subdivision, Phase 4, Preliminary Drawings 8:10 p.m.
• Recommendation to City Council regarding Mond Aire Phase 4.
• Mardell Hulse Mini Subdivision.
• Review of 200 East Roadway Continuation.
• City Council Report — review minutes from the Oct 25, 2018 meeting.
√ The Hyrum City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 60 W. Main. Agenda items include:
• Public Comment.
• Derek Dickey — To request a Home Occupation Business License at 165 South 400 East for Blue Line Performance a motorcycle service and repair shop.
• Ryan Pierson — To request site plan approval for a metal fabrication business at 225 South 1720 East in the Blacksmith Fork Industrial Park.
• Ron Hales, Centerpoint Construction — To request concept plan approval of a 140 lot subdivision at 700 East 6600 South and 900 East 6600 South.
• Resolution 18-26 — A resolution accepting a petition for annexation of certain real property under the provisions of Section 10-2-405, Utah Code Annotated, 1953, as amended (Hyrum City Municipal Crop, William E and Christine Elaine Christoffersen Trust, Bob Mathew and Melynda Ropelato, Kris & B Holdings LLC, Miller Companies LLC, 5 M Farms LLC, and Ernest J. Miller Trust containing 291.71 acres).
• Resolution 18-27 — A resolution setting Culinary Water Rates.
• Budget Report.
• Appointment to the Hyrum Historic Preservation Committee.
• Consideration and approval of Hyrum Museum Vision and Mission Statement.
• Mayor and City Council reports.