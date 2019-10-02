√ The Newton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at 51 S. Center St. Agenda items include:
• CAPSA presentation on services and Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
• Presentation on the 19th Amendment and Civil Rights Act by Cache Celebration of Women’s Suffrage 2020 Committee, Sheri Newton.
• Youth Council Update.
• Land Purchase Contract Review and Approval.
• Report on Mayor/ Council Member Assignments.
√ The Hyrum City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 60 W. Main St. Agenda items include:
• PUBLIC COMMENT.
• Wendi Hassan, Cache Valley Center for Arts — To discuss the Cache Celebration which is recognizing 100 years of female suffrage in the United States.
• Michelle Wayment — To discuss increasing the number of dogs allowed under a kennel license.
• Resolution 19-20 — A resolution requesting the recertification of the Hyrum Justice Court.
• Ordinance 19-09 — An ordinance amending the Municipal Zoning Map and annexing certain real property and extending the Corporate Limits of Hyrum City, Utah (800 East Hyrum City Annexation — Cache County Corporation approximately 84.108 acres).
• Ordinance 19-10 — An ordinance amending the Zoning Map of Hyrum City, Utah by rezoning property from Commercial C-1 to Manufacturing M-1 (Douglas D. and Sandra Lynn Heiner property tax id #03-063-0013 located at approximately 800 North to 900 North 700 East — South of the existing Armor Storage Unit Property).
• Approval and acceptance of Elk Mountain PUD Phase 8.
• Mayor and City Council reports.