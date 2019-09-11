√ The Logan Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at 290 N. 100 West. Agenda items include:
• 4:30 p.m. Bus Tour of Agenda Sites: The Planning Commission will travel in a city bus to drive by each of the agenda sites for which hearings are scheduled. No decisions are made during the tour. The bus leaves from City Hall and the public is invited.
• Public hearing:
• PC 19-031 Kearl Property Rezone [Zone Change] Travis S. Taylor/Leonard C. Kearl Jr. Trust, authorized agent/owner, request a rezone of 6.46 acres from Neighborhood Residential (NR-6) to Mixed Residential (MR-9) located at approximately 1136 North 600 West; TIN 05-041-0006.
• PC 19-032 L59 Subdivision [Subdivision Permit] Beth Larchar/DC1, LLC, authorized agent/owner request a 12-lot subdivision on 2.64 acres for property located at 150 South 100 East in order to be able to sell ten individual townhomes; TIN 02-047-0017;-0023;-0019;-0020;-0005;-0025;-0014.
• PC 19-033 Dwell Campus [Design Review & Conditional Use Permit] Ironwood Construction/Lincoln Ridge Properties LLC, authorized agent/owner, request to construct a new 5,300 SF, 1-story office building on .44 acres located at 850 North 200 West in the Community Commercial (CC) zone; TIN 05-047-0067.
• PC 19-034 UT1 Redfield Verizon Tower [Design Review & Conditional Use Permit] Troy Benson/Geraldine Niederhauser TR, authorized agent/owner request to construct a Verizon Wireless communication facility with a 70’ tall monopole, backup generator and single equipment cabinet, to be installed within a 20’ x 38’ lease area surrounded by chain link fence with barbed wire and black privacy slats located at 790 South Main in the Commercial (COM) zone; TIN 02-065-0043.
• PC 19-035 Mill Creek [Design Review Permit] Jared Nielson/Mill Creek of Logan LLC, authorized agent/owner, request a 5-story, 68-unit apartment complex, with 1 and 2 bedroom units and a lower level parking garage. There will be 4 levels of living and 2 levels of parking on .94 acres located at 100 West 100 South in the Town Center (TC-1) zone; 02-046-0015;-0016.
• PC 19-036 Logan Gateway Retail Development [Zone Change & Design Review Permit] Craig Adams, authorized agent/owner, requests to construct a retail development along Main Street containing four separate buildings for a total of 20,700 SF at the Logan Gateway Office building site and rezone the southeast parcel from Mixed-Use (MU) to Commercial (COM). TIN 02-063-0017;-0019;-0016.
• PC 19-030 Logan Riverwalk Commercial Building — continued from Aug 22, 2019
[Design Review Permit] Bracken Atkinson/Riverwalk Q02 Office LLC, authorized agent/owner, request construction of a 2-story (18,000 SF each level) office building on 1.77 acres located at ~80 East 400 South in the Commercial (COM) zone; TIN 02-054-0008;-0009;-0043.
• Workship items:
• PC 19-037 Cannon Heritage Consulting — Conditional Use Permit.
• PC 19-038 Westside Coffee Shop (East location) — Conditional Use Permit.
• PC 19-039 Merrill Rezone — Zone change.
√ The Mendon City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 15 N. Main Street. Agenda items include:
• Jace Shelton — Approval for Eagle Scout Project.
• Public Hearing — Ordinance 19-03 Building Code Amendment.
• Council Discussion on Ordinance 19-03 Building Code Amendment.
• Resolution to Cancel Mendon City Elections scheduled for November of 2019.
• Council Discussion on Resolution to Cancel Mendon City Elections scheduled for November 2019.
• URS — Retirement Policy.
• Abandoned, Wrecked, Junked, and Dismantled Vehicles.
• Eric Dursteler, City Engineer.
• Kirk Taylor, Public Works Director.
• Council reports.
√ The Newton Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at 51 South Center St. Agenda items include:
• Request for allowing multifamily duplex units by Darrin Michaelis.
• Draft animal ordinance review.
• Draft land management and development code review.
• Discuss 2011 survey results.
√ The Hyrum City Planning Commission will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 60 W. Main. Agenda items include:
• Public hearing to receive public comment concerning a request by Armor Storage LLC. to rezone property from Commercial C-1 to Manufacturing M-1 at approximately 850 North 700 East TIN #03-063-0013 consisting of 5 acres.
• Derick Myers — To request a rezone of property from Commercial C-1 to Manufacturing M-1 at approximately 850 North 700 East TIN #03-063-0013 consisting of 5 acres.
• Joe Darger, Green Haven Homes — To request preliminary plat approval for Scenic Mountain Estates a Planned Unit Development a 71 unit multi-family townhome complex and commercial lot at approximately 730 North 700 East.
• Brandon Smith — To request site plan approval for an automobile repair shop and used car sales at 1655 Anvil Road in the Blacksmith Fork Industrial Park.
• Cache County — To request site plan approval for a Road Department Facility at approximately 400 North 1000 East.
• Lael Griffin — To request amended site plan approval to allow the sale of storage buildings on the existing Car Sales lot at 800 East Main Street.