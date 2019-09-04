√ The Cache County Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at 199 N. Main Street. Agenda items include:
• 4:45 p.m. Workshop in the County Council Chambers.
• Holyoak Airport Conditional Use Permit - As motioned and remanded by the Cache County Board of Adjustments to the Commission for 'further findings of fact that support [the Commission's] conclusion of substantial progress and any other findings that [the Commission] think are relevant in support of the conclusions [the Commission's] made', as relates to the Commission action taken not to revoke a previously approved Conditional Use Permit to operate a private airport (previously Use Type 6310, now Use Type 5810) located at 6523 West 400 South, near Mendon, in the Agricultural (A10) Zone.
√ The Hyrum City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 60 W. Main. Agendas include:
• Public comment.
• Steve Barrett, Renaissance Recovery - To request waiving the Left Hand Rental Fees for a retreat September 13 & 14, 2019.
• Resolution 19-19 - A resolution amending the Personnel Policies and Procedures Manual for Hyrum City Corporation Section VI. Employee Code of Conduct to Define Incidental Personal Use of Public Property for purposes of House Bill 163.
• Ordinance 19-08 - An ordinance amending Section 10.20.180 of Title 10 of the Hyrum City Municipal Code to prohibit camping on residential property for more than five nights and repealing Section 12.16.010 Overnight Camping.
• Certification of Annexation Petition - West Point Dairy.
• Consideration and approval of Election Judges.
• Consideration and appointment to the Planning Commission.
• Consideration and acceptance of South Cache Subdivision Phase 4.
• Open and Public Meetings Act training.
• Mayor and City Council reports.