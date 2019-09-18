√ The Hyrum City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 60 W. Main. Agenda items include:
• Public comment.
• Public hearing to receive public comment in response to a petition filed by Cache County Corp., and LeGrand Johnson Construction Co., 84.108 acres more or less of real property, located at approximately 400 North to 600 North between Highway 165 and 1200 East.
• Derick Myers - To request a rezone of property from Commercial C-1 to Manufacturing M-1 at approximately 850 North 700 East TIN #03-063-0013 consisting of 5 acres.
• Joe Darger, Green Haven Homes - To request preliminary plat approval for Scenic Mountain Estates a Planned Unit Development a 71 unit multi-family townhome complex and commercial lot at approximately 730 North 700 East.
• Brandon Smith - To request site plan approval for an automobile repair shop and used car sales at 1655 Anvil Road in the Blacksmith Fork Industrial Park.
• Cache County - To request site plan approval for a Road Department Facility at approximately 400 North 1000 East.
• Ben Russell, Canyon Estates Subdivision - To discuss utility easements and connections.
• Annexation agreements.
• Mayor and City Council reports.