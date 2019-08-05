√ The Logan Municipal Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. at 290 N. 100 West. Agenda items include:
• Questions and comments for mayor and council.
• Mayor and staff reports.
• Planning Commission Update - Chair Simmonds.
• Board/Committee Reports - Councilmember Bradfield and Councilmember Olsen.
• Public hearing- Woodmoore Pointe Rezone- Consideration of a proposed rezone. VHD, LLC/Gregory Anderson, authorized agent/owner, requests to rezone 2.99 acres at approximately 1100 West 1800 South from Neighborhood Residential (NR-6) to Mixed Residential (MR-9); TIN 03-005-0063 - Ordinance 19-13
• Public Hearing- Meadow Creek Rezone- Consideration of a proposed rezone. VHD, LLC/Gregory Anderson, authorized agent/owner, requests to rezone 9.51 acres at approximately 2200 South 1400 West from Neighborhood Residential (NR-6) to Mixed Residential (MR-9): TIN 03-005-0060; -0029 - Ordinance 19-14.
• Public hearing- Budget Adjustments FY 2019-2020 appropriating: $75,000 a grant the Parks & Recreation Department received from the Utah League of Cities and Towns to be used to promote and encourage healthy activities; $121,992 a grant the Parks & Recreation Department received from the State of Utah to be used to create two new walking routes for students and parents; Funds for the following RAPZ Grants for FY 2020: $45,000 2019 Freedom Fire Event at USU's Maverick Stadium; $45,924 restroom at the Willard R. Dahle Memorial Park; $150,000 construction at 1700 South Park; $200,000 Angel's Landing Playground Phase 1; $24,076 Trapper Park Pavilion; $100,979 RAPZ Tax Municipal Population Allocation. This money will be used for the 2019 Freedom Fire event, Rendezvous Park perimeter fence gate, playground shade structures, and Bridger Bike Park Construction -Resolution 19-43.
• Continued from June 18, 2019 - REZONE - Consideration of a proposed rezone. Logan City requests to rezone 3 acres of residual railroad spur property, located at 600 West 400 North, from Commercial (COM) to Mixed Use (MU) subsequent to the dedication of the new section of 400 North between 600 West and 800 West (Ellis Neighborhood) - Ordinance 19-09.
• Public hearing - Consideration of a proposed resolution amending the Logan General Plan to comply with Utah State Statute 10-9A-401 approving the Logan City 2019 Moderate Income Housing Plan as an element of the Logan General Plan - Resolution 19-29.
• Workshop items:
• Consideration of a proposed resolution authorizing the Red Mesa Tapaha Solar Project Transaction Schedule under the Power Supply Agreement with Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems; and related matters - Resolution 19-47 - Yuqi Zhao, Logan Light & Power Resource Manager.
• Consideration of a proposed ordinance to vacate certain Public Utility Easements located between Rose Hill Phase 4 Subdivision Lots 62 and 63, located at 1413 and 1403 West 1900 South, Logan, Utah - Ordinance 19-15 - Paul Lindhardt, Public Works Director.
• Budget Adjustments FY 2019-2020 appropriating: $5,000 a grant the Library was awarded from the State of Utah. The LSTA Technology Enhancement grants will be used to purchase a disc cleaning machine for the Library; $110,000 donations toward the construction of the Center Street Arch as part of the Center Street Construction Project; $385,000 for the sale of right of way land toward the purchase of future right of way and construction on 400 North; $15,000 a grant the Police Department was awarded from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of Utah. These funds will be used to investigate, protect, and educate the community on child exploitation - Resolution 19-48 - Richard Anderson, Finance Director.
• Consideration of a proposed resolution creating Voter Participation Areas - Resolution 19-31 - Kymber Housley, City Attorney.
√ The Clarkston Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Agenda items include:
• New Business License Application - McKenzie Christensen.
• Alan & Lisa Spencer - Water Impact Fee Discussion.
• Becca Jeppson - Options For Exercise Class.
• Mayor & council reports.
√ The Trenton Town Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at 17 E. Main. Agenda items include:
• Public comment.
• Public Hearing: A Public Hearing to receive input from the public with respect to the town accepting a loan in the amount of $171,000 bearing no interest to be repaid over 25 years from net revenues of the water system from the Utah Board of Water Resources to be used for the acquisition and construction of water system improvements, and related improvements (the 'Project'), and related matters.
• Final Bond Resolution: A resolution authorizing the issuance and sale of $171,000 taxable water revenue bonds, series 2019, to finance water system improvements, and related improvements; authorizing all related documents and other actions necessary to complete the transaction; and related matters.
• Tom Griffin- Questions regarding water.
• West Cache Canal - Conditional Use Permit.
• Purchase of tractor/ mower- Donny Merrill.
• Katie Jensen-request for additional time to remove the trailer.
• Discussion on Replacement town hall.
• 24th of July Celebration Review.
• IFA Noise Issue Update.
• COG application.
• Parks update.
• Water update.
• Planning & Zoning update.
• Roads update.