√ The River Heights Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at 520 S. 500 East. Agenda items include:
• Review Concept Plan for Ty and Brennan Rees Minor Subdivision.
• Discuss Code Revisions to 10-1-3 and 11-1-2.
• Revisions to the General Plan.
√ The Providence City Administrative Land Use Authority will meet at 2:30 p.m. at 164 N. Gateway Drive, Providence. Agenda items include:
• Item No. 1. Conditional Use - Site Plan: The Providence City Administrative Land Use Authority will consider for approval a request by Marley and Eric Wahlstrom/Visionary Homes for a conditional use site plan for a single-family residence located at 468 W 1180 S, Providence UT.
• Item No 2. Conditional Use - Site Plan: The Providence City Administrative Land Use Authority will consider for approval a request by David and Lacie Knight for a conditional use site plan for a single-family residence located at 725 Grandview, Providence UT.
• Item No 3. Conditional Use - Site Plan: The Providence City Administrative Land Use Authority will consider for approval a request by Tony and Kelly Smith/J and J Pools for a conditional use site plan for a pool located at the home at 448 E 1180 S, Providence, UT.
√ The Logan Municipal Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. at 290 N. 100 West. Agenda items include:
• 4:30 p.m. Canvass of the Primary Election: The Logan Municipal Council will meet to complete a canvass of the August 13, 2019 Primary Election Results. The canvass will be held in the City Hall Conference Room.
• 5:30 p.m. Regular Meeting Agenda:
• Opening Ceremony - Star Coulbrooke, Outgoing Logan City Poet Laureate, Introduction of new Logan City Poet Laureate Shanan Ballam.
• Questions and comments for mayor and council.
• Mayor and staff reports.
• Update: Logan/Nibley Boundary Adjustment - Mayor Daines.
• Board Appointments (Planning Commission) - Mayor Daines.
• Board Appointment (Renewable Energy Conservation Advisory Board) - Chair Simmonds.
• Planning Commission Update - Chair Simmonds.
• Board/Committee Reports - Chair Simmonds, Vice Chair Anderson and Councilmember Jensen.
• Action items:
• Public hearing - Consideration of a proposed resolution authorizing the Red Mesa Tapaha Solar Project Transaction Schedule under the Power Supply Agreement with Utah Associated Municipal Power Systems; and related matters - Resolution 19-47.
• Public hearing - Consideration of a proposed ordinance to vacate certain Public Utility Easements located between Rose Hill Phase 4 Subdivision Lots 62 and 63, located at 1413 and 1403 West 1900 South, Logan, Utah - Ordinance 19-15.
• Budget Adjustments FY 2019-2020 appropriating: $5,000 a grant the Library was awarded from the State of Utah. The LSTA Technology Enhancement grants will be used to purchase a disc cleaning machine for the Library; $110,000 donations toward the construction of the Center Street Arch as part of the Center Street Construction Project; $385,000 for the sale of right of way land toward the purchase of future right of way and construction on 400 North; $15,000 a grant the Police Department was awarded from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of Utah. These funds will be used to investigate, protect, and educate the community on child exploitation - Resolution 19-48.
• Consideration of a proposed resolution creating Voter Participation Areas - Resolution 19-31.
• Workshop items:
• Zone change- Consideration of a proposed zone change. Harris Commercial Service Development. Matthew F. Harris/Eliason Packing Company, authorized agent/owner, requests a rezone of 15.64 acres from Commercial (COM) to Commercial Services (CS) to allow for more flexibility in developing the land located at 200 South 1000 West; TIN 05-064-0028 - Ordinance 19-16 - Aaron Smith, Planner.
• Code Amendment- Consideration of a proposed amendment to the Land Development Code Chapter 17.10.100 Mixed Use (MU) Development Standards - Ordinance 19-17 - Mike DeSimone, Community Development Director.
• Budget Adjustments FY 2019-2020 appropriating: $22,890 to reconcile CDBG actual funding to the estimated budget for Fiscal Year 2020; $38,190 a grant the Environmental Department received from the State of Utah. The Solid Waste Management Grant funds will be used to educate and train the public on household hazard waste and disposal of tires; $156,880 a grant the Parks & Recreation Afterschool Program was awarded for this fiscal year. The funds will be used to support After School Programs in the Logan City School District; $85,000 State Task Force grant the Police Department received. The funds will be used to reduce, prevent, and investigate drug use - Resolution 19-49 - Richard Anderson, Finance Director.
• Unspent Appropriations FY 2019 - Carry Forwards.
√ The Richmond City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at 90 South 100 West. Agenda items include:
• Deputy's Report.
• Public Hearing, no sooner than 7:15 P.M., for the purpose of discussing Ordinance 2019-9, an Ordinance annexing Cache County Parcel Numbers 09-051-0011 and 09-046-0013. The parcels total approximately 16.45 acres. The parcels are located at approximately 150 North 200 West.
• Discussion and possible vote on Ordinance 2019-9.
• Discussion and possible vote on the minor subdivision request by Dan Richins, for a six lot minor subdivision to be located at approximately 300 South from 200 East to 300 East.
• Initial discussion on the current municipal code regarding signs; specifically LED signs.
• Monthly financial review with discussion and decisions as necessary.
• Council Member Reports.
• Mayor's Report.
• Public Hearing to discuss the proposed increase in property tax revenue for the city. The Richmond City tax on a $242,000 residence would increase from $164.25 to $181.95, which is $17.70 per year. The Richmond City tax on a $242,000 business would increase from $298.63 to $330.81, which is $32.18 per year. If approved the city would increase its property tax revenue by 10.74% above last year's property tax budgeted revenue excluding eligible new growth.
• Discussion and possible vote on Resolution 2019-03, a Resolution setting the property tax rate.