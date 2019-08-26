√ The Cache County Fairgrounds Advisory Board will meet at 9 a.m. at 199 N. Main, Logan. Agenda items include:

• RAPZ Projects Update.

• Tree Replacement Plan.

• Select Winning Entry from Fair Photo Contest.

• Event Center Open House when Function Room Plaques are Placed.

• Open Items.

√ The Cache County Council will meet at 5 p.m. at 199 N. Main Street, Logan. Agenda items include:

• Information technology report from Bartt Nelson.

• Set public hearing for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 10 for the Allen Agriculture Protection Area: Request to renew and expand an agriculture protection area on 46 parcels totaling 2,046.78 acres in the Cove area.

• Set public hearing for 6 p.m. Sept. 10 to amend the 2019 budget.

• Public hearing on a request for a rezone of 14.59 acres from the Agricultural (A10) Zone to the Rural 2 (RU2) Zone, located at 6600 North and 400 West, near Smithfield.

• Initial proposal for consideration of action: Ordinance 2019-06: Hansen RU2 Rezone. Request for a rezone of 14.59 acres from the Agricultural (A10) Zone to the Rural 2 (RU2) Zone, located at 6600 North and 400 West, near Smithfield.

• Initial proposal for consideration of action: Pisgah Design Exception. Request for a design exception from the Cache County Manual of Road Design and Construction Standards on a portion of the Mt. Pisgah Road.

• Council member reports.

√ The Providence City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 164 N. Gateway Drive. Agenda items include:

• Staff reports.

• Public comment.

• Item No. 1. Primary Election Canvass: The Providence City Council, acting as the Board of Municipal Canvassers, will canvass the returns of the 2019 Primary Election.

• Item No. 2. Resolution 029-2019 Planning Commission Alternate: The Providence City Council will consider for adoption a resolution appointing Kathleen Alder as an alternate member to the Providence Planning Commission.

• Item No. 3. Ordinance No. 2019-015 City Code Amendment: The Providence City Council will consider for adoption an ordinance amending Providence City Code Title 1 Chapter 7 Officers and Employees to reflect changes in Utah State Code.

• Item No. 4. Resolution 030-2019: The Providence City Council will consider for adoption a resolution approving an agreement with Spring Creek Water Company to use shares owned by Providence City that have been designated for municipal use in the City’s culinary water system.

• Council reports.

√ The Logan Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at 290 N. 100 West. Agenda items include:

• Report of county executive.

• Appointments.

• Financial Reports: July 2019 Financial Statements.

• Department or committee reports:

• Information Technology - Bartt Nelson.

• Board of equalization matters.

• Public hearings:

• Wellsville Founders' Day Parade - Monday, September 2, 2019, Karl, Barbara, Jon, Gordon.

• USACCC Fall Conference - September 25-26, 2019 - Midway, Dave, Gina, Karl, Paul, Barbara.

• USU Homecoming Parade - Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Karl, Barbara, Gina, Paul.

√ The Logan City School District Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at 101 W. Center Street, Logan. Agenda items include:

• Public Comment.

• Early Childhood Literacy Plan. Presenter: Director Jed Grunig.

• Special Education Procedure Manual. Presenter: Director Marci Elliott.

• School Teacher Student Success Account (TSSA) Plans.

• Long Term Facility Updates.

• Introduction of Fall Coaches at Logan High School.

• Policies for Discussion: GA Public Information, GB Public Complaints, GCA Conduct on School Premises, GCB Community Support Groups, GCBA Parental Participation, GCF Animals on School Premises, GL Released Time Classes.

√ The River Heights City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 520 S. 500 East. Agenda items include:

• Public Comment.

• Lions Club Pavilion Proposal.

• Discuss Old Church Property (443 S 500 E).

