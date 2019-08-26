√ The Cache County Fairgrounds Advisory Board will meet at 9 a.m. at 199 N. Main, Logan. Agenda items include:
• RAPZ Projects Update.
• Tree Replacement Plan.
• Select Winning Entry from Fair Photo Contest.
• Event Center Open House when Function Room Plaques are Placed.
• Open Items.
√ The Providence City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 164 N. Gateway Drive. Agenda items include:
• Staff reports.
• Public comment.
• Item No. 1. Primary Election Canvass: The Providence City Council, acting as the Board of Municipal Canvassers, will canvass the returns of the 2019 Primary Election.
• Item No. 2. Resolution 029-2019 Planning Commission Alternate: The Providence City Council will consider for adoption a resolution appointing Kathleen Alder as an alternate member to the Providence Planning Commission.
• Item No. 3. Ordinance No. 2019-015 City Code Amendment: The Providence City Council will consider for adoption an ordinance amending Providence City Code Title 1 Chapter 7 Officers and Employees to reflect changes in Utah State Code.
• Item No. 4. Resolution 030-2019: The Providence City Council will consider for adoption a resolution approving an agreement with Spring Creek Water Company to use shares owned by Providence City that have been designated for municipal use in the City’s culinary water system.
• Council reports.
√ The Logan Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. at 290 N. 100 West. Agenda items include:
• Report of county executive.
• Appointments.
• Financial Reports: July 2019 Financial Statements.
• Department or committee reports:
• Information Technology - Bartt Nelson.
• Board of equalization matters.
• Public hearings:
• Set Public Hearing for September 10, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. - Resolution 2019-27.
• Allen Agriculture Protection Area - Request to renew and expand an Agriculture Protection Area on 46 parcels totaling 2,046.78 acres in the Cove area.
• Public Hearing for September 10, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. - Resolution 2019-28 Amending the 2019 Budget.
• Public Hearing - Ordinance 2019-06 - Hansen RU2 Rezone Request for a rezone of 14.59 acres from the Agricultural (A10) Zone to the Rural 2 (RU2) Zone, located at 6600 North 400 West, near Smithfield.
• Ordinance 2019-06 - Hansen RU2 Rezone Request for a rezone of 14.59 acres from the Agricultural (A10) Zone to the Rural 2 (RU2) Zone, located at 6600 North 400 West, near Smithfield.
• Pisgah Design Exception - Request for a design exception from the Cache County Manual of Road Design and Construction Standards on a portion of the Mt. Pisgah Road.
• Wellsville Founders' Day Parade - Monday, September 2, 2019, Karl, Barbara, Jon, Gordon.
• USACCC Fall Conference - September 25-26, 2019 - Midway, Dave, Gina, Karl, Paul, Barbara.
• USU Homecoming Parade - Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., Karl, Barbara, Gina, Paul.
√ The Logan City School District Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at 101 W. Center Street, Logan. Agenda items include:
• Public Comment.
• Early Childhood Literacy Plan. Presenter: Director Jed Grunig.
• Special Education Procedure Manual. Presenter: Director Marci Elliott.
• School Teacher Student Success Account (TSSA) Plans.
• Long Term Facility Updates.
• Introduction of Fall Coaches at Logan High School.
• Policies for Discussion: GA Public Information, GB Public Complaints, GCA Conduct on School Premises, GCB Community Support Groups, GCBA Parental Participation, GCF Animals on School Premises, GL Released Time Classes.
√ The River Heights City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 520 S. 500 East. Agenda items include:
• Public Comment.
• Lions Club Pavilion Proposal.
• Discuss Old Church Property (443 S 500 E).