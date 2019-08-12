√ The Providence City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 164 N. Gateway Drive. Agenda items include:
• Staff reports.
• Item No. 1. The Providence City Council will consider approval of the minutes of July 1, July 9, July 22, July 31 and Aug. 5.
• Public comment.
• Public Hearing Item No. 1. Budget Approval. Prior to approving adjustments to the tentative budgets for Fiscal Year 2020 for all Funds (General, Capital Project, Water, Sewer, Storm Water, and Secondary Water), the City Council is holding a public hearing.
• Business Item No. 1. Resolution 026-2019 – Certified Tax Rate: The Providence City Council will consider for adoption Resolution 026-2019; a resolution establishing the certified tax rate for 2019.
• Business Item No. 2. Resolution 027-2019 – 2020 Budget (Tentative): The Providence City Council will consider for adoption Resolution 027-2019; a resolution approving adjustments to the 2020 Tentative Budget for all Funds.
• Business Item No. 3. Resolution 028-2019 – Planning Commission Bylaws (Revised): The Providence City Council will consider for adoption Resolution 028-2019; a resolution approving the Planning Commission Bylaws (Revised).
• Business Item No. 4. Ordinance 2019-013 – Providence City Code Title 1 Chapters 6, 7, and 12: The Providence City Council will consider and may take action on Ordinance 2019-013, an ordinance amending Providence City Code Title 1 Administration Chapters 6, 7, and 12, Mayor and City Council, Officers and Employees, and City Manager respectively.
• Business Item No. 5. Ordinance 2019-014 – Providence City Code Title 7 Chapters 2 and 5: The Providence City Council will consider and may take action on Ordinance 2019-014; an ordinance amending Providence City Code Title 7 Public Ways and Property, Chapters 2 Streets, Sidewalk, Curb and Gutter Construction and Repair, and Chapter 5 Municipal Property Control and Use.
• Council reports.
√ The Cache County Council will meet at 3 p.m. Agenda items include:
• Budget workshop.
• Report of County Executive: a. Appointments. b. Financial Reports: July 2019 Expense Report (Warrant Register). c. Other Items: County Administrator Position Job Description — Preliminary County Fair Report.
• Public Hearing — Ordinance 2019-05 — 165 Subdivision Rezone: Request for a rezone of 32.6 acres in a previously approved four-lot subdivision from the Agricultural (A10) Zone to the Rural 2 (RU2) Zone, located at 10900 South Hwy 165 near Paradise.
• Initial Proposals For Consideration Of Action: Ordinance 2019-05 — 165 Subdivision Rezone. Request for a rezone of 32.6 acres in a previously approved four-lot subdivision from the Agricultural (A10) Zone to the Rural 2 (RU2) Zone, located at 10900 South Hwy 165 near Paradise.
• Resolution 2019-26 — Adopting the COG Local Transportation Fund Program Manual.
• Egley Design Exception — Second request for a design exception from the Cache County Manual of Road Design and Construction Standards on a portion of a private road West 4800 North in the Benson area.
• Executive Session — Utah Code 52-4-205(1)(d) — Discussion of purchase, exchange or lease of real property.
√ The Lewiston City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at 29 S. Main. Agenda items include:
• Public comment.
• Public Hearing on Resolution 19-005 Certified Tax Rate.
• Public Hearing on Final Budget FY19-20
• Public Hearing on Budget Revisions/Modifications FY18-19 & FY19-20.
• Public Hearing on Approval of Minutes & Expenses.
• Public Hearing on Skate Park Discussion- Zac Gibbons.
• Public Hearing on Drainage Discussion- Clair Marler.
• Departments.
√ The Logan City Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at 101 W. Center Street. Agenda items include:
• Closed Session for discussion of character, professional competence, or physical or mental health of an individual.
• Public comment.
• District Flagship Plan — The Mission and Spyglass.
• Overview of District Publicity Plan.
• Overview of process for collecting fees, and travel information for the 2019-2020 school year.
• Early Childhood Literacy Plan.
• Policy for Adoption: FI Student Fees, Fines, and Charges.
• Policy for Adoption: CAD District Audit Committee.
• Policy for Adoption: CAF Financial Reporting.
• Policy for Adoption: FED Student Data Protection.
• Policy for Adoption: FHA Safe Schools.
• Policy for Adoption: DAD Employee Conduct.
• Policy to Rescind: GBL Records Management Policy.
• Policy to Rescind: JFC Safe Schools Policy.