√ The Cache County Council will meet at 7 p.m. at 199 N. Main Street, Logan. Agenda items include:
• RAPZ Funds Reallocation Request — Newton — Kathryn Rigby.
• Fire District report — Chief Rod Hammer.
• Set Public Hearing for August 13, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. — Ordinance 2019-05 — 165 Subdivision Rezone. Request for a rezone of 32.6 acres in a previously approved four-lot subdivision from the Agricultural (A10) Zone to the Rural 2 (RU2) Zone, located at 10900 South Hwy 165 near Paradise.
• Set Public Hearing for August 13, 2019 at 5:40 p.m. — Ordinance 2019-06 — Hansen RU2 Rezone. Request for a rezone of 14.59 acres from the Agricultural (A10) Zone to the Rural 2 (RU2) Zone located at 6600 North 400 West near Smithfield.
• Public Hearing — Open 2019 Budget.
• Ordinance 2019-03 — Hawkes Rezone RU5: Request for a rezone of 19.92 acres from the Agricultural (A10) Zone to the Rural 5 (RU5) Zone located at 8300 South 4000 West near Wellsville.
• Ordinance 2019-04 — Applewood Hollow RU5 Rezone. Request for a rezone of 22.76 acres from the Agricultural (A10) Zone to the Rural 5 (RU5) Zone located at 4642 Hollow Road near Nibley.
• Resolution 2019-24 — Amending the 2019 Budget.
• Resolution 2019-25 — Cache County Support and Sponsorship of Cache Celebration 2020.
• Reports.
√ The Cache County Fire District Board will meet at 2 p.m. at 199 N. Main, Logan. Agenda items include:
• Discussion: Wildfires in the County.
• Discussion: Deployments.
• Discussion: Mitigation Crew Work.
• Discussion: Allocation Payments to Cities.