√ The Cache Valley Transit District will meet at 5:45 at 1301 N. 600 West in Logan. Agenda items include:
• Questions and comments for management and board.
• Presentation of audit — Glen Schmidt, Audit Committee chair.
• General manager's report.
• Consideration of service modifications — Todd Beutler, general manager.
• Board chair's report.
√ The Cache County Fairgrounds Advisory Board will meet at 9 a.m. at 199 N. Main Street in Logan. Agenda items include:
• Discussing Cache Arena Summer Hours.
• Discussing Concrete work on Southeast Corner of Event Center.
• Discussing Event Center Entrance.
• Discussing Event Center Weathervane.
√ The Cache County Council will meet at 7 p.m. at 199 N. Main Street in Logan. Agenda items include:
• County executive's report.
• Financial Reports: April 2019 Financial Statements.
• Other Items: Economic Development Strategic Plan - Tour of Salt Lake County Road Facilities - County Plastic Management & Education Plan (Solid Waste Advisory Board) - Agricultural Agent Interviews - Airport Road.
• Century Farm Presentation - Clark Israelsen.
• Fire department report — Chief Rod Hammer.
• Public hearing: Resolution 2019-15: Authorizing Conveyance of Real Property - Chamber of Commerce Building - Parcel Number 06-018-0038.
• Public Hearing - Resolution 2019-16: Authorizing Conveyance of Real Property - Scare Canyon - Parcel Number 16-110-0000.
• Public Hearing - Resolution 2019-17: Adopting Modifications to the Distribution Allocations for the Transportation Sales Tax for Cache County.
• Resolution 2019-15 - Authorizing Conveyance of Real Property - Chamber of Commerce Building Parcel Number 06-018-0038.
• Resolution 2019-16 - Authorizing Conveyance of Real Property - Scare Canyon Parcel Number 16-110-0000.
• Resolution 2019-17 - Adopting Modifications to the Distribution Allocations for the Transportation Sales Tax for Cache County.
• Resolution 2019-18 - Implementing the 2019 Noxious Weed Control Policy for Cache County.
• Resolution 2019-19 - Amendments to the Cache County Development Services Fee Schedule.
• Approval of Tax Sale.
• Approval of Restaurant / RAPZ Tax Committee Recommendations.
• Approval of Updated Interlocal Agreement between Logan City and Cache County to jointly own, manage and operate Cache County Emergency Medical Services (CCEMS).
√ The Providence City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 164 N. Gateway Drive. Agenda items include:
• Public comment.
• Proposed vote: update on agreement between Spring Creek Water Company and Providence and authorization for legal counsel to take further action.
• Resolution 015-2019: Considering a resolution adjusting cemetery fees.
• Discussing property owner discussions and possible eminent domain or other property acquisition arrangements for a portion of 100 South between approximately 400 West and 500 West.
• Budget presentation and discussion.
• Staff & council reports.
• Executive session for pending or reasonably imminent litigation, discussion professional competence or other factors, and land acquisition and sale of real property.