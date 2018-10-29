√ The Logan Municipal Council and the Cache County Council will meet jointly at 5:30 p.m. at 290 N. 100 West in the Logan City Hall Conference Room. Agenda items include:
n Update: Downtown — Mayor Daines and Executive Buttars: Center Street, Center Block, County Block Parking.
n Airport and future funding needs — John Kerr, Airport Authority Board Member: Matching FAA Funds.
n Update: CCEMS — Jim Gass.
n Update: Main Street/UDOT Partnership — Mayor Daines.
n Fairgrounds Planning — Executive Buttars: Armory Update, Cache Event Center Parking, RV Dump.
n Other business.
√ The Edith Bowen Laboratory School Governing Board will meet at 2:30 p.m. at 6700 Old Main Hill in Logan. Agenda items include:
n Vote to approve Title I/UCA Plan.
n Vote to approve 1045 Electronic Meeting Policy.
n Public comment.