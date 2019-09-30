√ The Trenton Town Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at 17 E Main Street. Agenda items include:
• Public comment.
• Interviews for applicants to fill vacant spot on the Trenton Town Council.
• Cache Celebration Committee for Women’s Suffrage- Sheri Newton.
• Rocky Mountain Power Ordinance.
• Resolution 19-10-01- Cancellation of the 2019 municipal election.
• Discussion on annual Trenton Trunk or Treat.
• Discussion regarding new water connection costs- Councilmember Ludwinski.
• Discussion on impact fee- Councilmember Rachelle Ludwinski.
• Update on replacement town hall.
• Parks update.
• Water update.
• Planning & Zoning update.
• Roads update.
√ The Clarkston Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at 50 S. Main. Agenda items include:
• CAPSA — A Representative from CAPSA will be here to discuss Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
• Mayor Hidalgo: Fire Department, Quarterly Budget Review, Town Employee Christmas Party.
• Councilmember R. Thompson: Roads Department, Youth Council, Youth Halloween Activities, Sports, Neighborhood Watch.
• Councilmember E. Goodey: Animal Control, Emergency Preparedness.
• Councilmember L. Bytheway: Water Department, Bids on Updating Water Meter Reader System, Parks Department.
• Councilmember N. Sparks: September Warrant List, Cemetery Department, LUDMA.
• Public Comment.
√ The Hyde Park Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at 113 E Center St. Agenda items include:
• Building Permits Issued: JM Real Estate Investments, LLC, 3150 North 200 West, Commercial (Shell only).
• Dustin & Anne Marie Turley, 112 North 1100 East, Home.
• Landon Siddoway, 142 N. 1100 East, Home.
• Steven Sadler, 266 E. 450 North, Electrical.
• Daniel & Kelsey Ashment, 726 East Bluff Street, Home.
• Brent Bingham, 560 South 100 West, Deck.
• City Council Report (Mark Hurd) on the City Council Meeting from Sept. 25, 2019 in Salt Lake City.
• Review landscaping plans submitted by Bear River Head Start. See HPC Code 12.160 Landscaping.
• City Council requested PZ to craft an ordinance or amendment to legalize old, nonconforming lots in the R-1 zone. These lots were once legal, but due to subsequent lot splits and ordinance changes, some lots have become nonconforming. As is, a currently legal home could not be torn down and built anew unless a change is made. Some empty lots cannot be developed and remain weed patches (ie. Parcel ID 04-034-0051). City Council does not want any setback changes. It should also not apply to any lot made nonconforming after 10/1/2019.
• Determine what HPC Code should require for adequate water supply — both culinary and secondary. Should developers be required to include culinary water rights/shares as part of development? See HPC Code 13.60.010 Minimum Improvement Requirements; section L — ‘Irrigation Ditches and Distribution Systems’; also see all references to ‘Secondary’ and ‘Irrigation’ Water throughout the HPC code.
• Prepare updates to HPC Section 13: Subdivision Ordinance (Legislative): 1. Create path/map for Commercial Subdivisions. 2. Streamline process for all Subdivisions (Standard and Minor).