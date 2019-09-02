√ The Logan Municipal Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. at 290 N. 100 West. Agenda items include:
• Questions and comments for mayor and council.
• Planning Commission Update - Chair Simmonds.
• Board/Committee Reports - Councilmember Olsen and Councilmember Bradfield.
• Update: Plastic Waste Reduction Program - Issa Hamud, Environmental Director.
• Center Block Public Meeting: Wednesday, September 25, 5:30 pm Council Chambers Presentation by Dan Lofgren, Cowboy Partners and Mayor Holly Daines, followed by time for questions, comments and feedback - Chair Simmonds.
• Public hearing- zone change - Consideration of a proposed zone change. Harris Commercial Service Development. Matthew F. Harris/Eliason Packing Company, authorized agent/owner, requests a rezone of 15.64 acres from Commercial (COM) to Commercial Services (CS) to allow for more flexibility in developing the land located at 200 South 1000 West; TIN 05-064-0028 - Ordinance 19-16.
• Public hearing- code amendment- Consideration of a proposed amendment to the Land Development Code Chapter 17.10.100 Mixed Use (MU) Development Standards - Ordinance 19-17.
• Public hearing- Budget Adjustments FY 2019-2020 appropriating: $22,890 to reconcile CDBG actual funding to the estimated budget for Fiscal Year 2020; $38,190 a grant the Environmental Department received from the State of Utah. The Solid Waste Management Grant funds will be used to educate and train the public on household hazardous waste and disposal of tires; $156,880 a grant the Parks & Recreation After school Program was awarded for this fiscal year. The funds will be used to support After School Programs in the Logan City School District; $85,000 State Task Force Grant the Police Department received. The funds will be used to reduce, prevent, and investigate drug use - Resolution 19-49.
• Public hearing - Unspent Appropriations FY 2019 - Carry Forwards:
• ADMINISTRATION - $27,276 for Election Supplies.
• COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT - $50,000 for Center Street Project.
• POLICE DEPARTMENT - $5,275 for Fencing.
• FIRE DEPARTMENT - $190,742 for Emergency Generator at Station 71 and Bay Addition at Station 72.
• PUBLIC WORKS - $1,507 for Streets Capital Projects; $1,587,908 for Streets Capital Projects; $171,791 for Streets Capital Projects; $41,793 for Service Center Roof; $148,332 for Service Center Roof; $23,069 for Service Center Roof.
• WATER & SEWER - $10,500 for Impact Fee Study; $1,763,545 for Water Capital Projects; $575,000 for Sewer Collection Capital Projects.
• SEWER TREATMENT - $4,060 for Wastewater Treatment Impact Fee Study; $0.00 for Pacificorp.
• FERC Renewal Application Review; $115,534,696 for Logan Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility.
• ELECTRIC - $1,400,000 for Sub 4 Switch Gear and Transformer; $350,000 for Sub 2 to Sub 3 Transmission Line; $9,249,481 for 3rd Dam; $191,915 for Center Street.
• ENVIRONMENTAL - $10,898 for North Valley Landfill Project Management; $15,592 for Landfill Permit Renewal and Closure Study; $550,000 for North Valley Landfill Project Bid; $102,910 for Rolling Stock ordered but not yet received.
• INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY - $432,261 for Software Implementation.
• Carry Forward of Capital Projects:
• PUBLIC WORKS STREET PROJECTS - $170,000.
• POLICE - $222,944.
• Unspent Appropriations FY 2019 - Restricted:
• POLICE - $55,466 Alcohol Enforcement.
• PUBLIC WORKS - $100,000 Signal Warrant Study; $340,269 Chip Seal; $468,946 for pending Right of Way Acquisition; $247,870 for Grant Matches and Right of Way Purchases.
• Carry Forward of Reimbursement Grants:
• FEDERAL GRANTS - $599,172 CDBG; $180,000 Land & Water Conservation 1700 South Park Grant; $8,882 Bullet Proof Vests.
• STATE GRANTS - $95,749 Logan Canyon Pathway-UDOT; $101,215 Utah Outdoor Recreation Grant- Bridger Bike Park.
• MISC GRANTS - $6,339,981 County Road Tax; $69,031 ULCT Active and Healthy Communities.
• RAPZ GRANTS - $478,157 - Resolution 19-50.
• WORKSHOP ITEMS:
• Consideration of a proposed resolution approving the CDBG PY2018 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) - Resolution 19-52 - Debbie Zilles, CDBG Coordinator.
• Budget Adjustments FY 2019-2020 appropriating: $3,302 a grant the Communications Center was awarded for this fiscal year from the State of Utah; $250,000 funds for the Afterschool Match Partnership Grant that was awarded to Parks and Recreation; $1,835,384 reserves for Capital Projects in the Storm Water Fund - Resolution 19-53 - Richard Anderson, Finance Director.
• Consideration of a proposed resolution adopting Revised Logan Light and Power Residential, Commercial and Industrial Electrical Rate Schedules - Resolution 19-51 - Mark Montgomery, Light & Power Director.
√ The Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 7:30 p.m. at 29 S. Main Street. Agenda items include:
• Draft Subdivision Plat- Business Park.
• Ordinance Amendments & Updates- Progress Report.