√ The Fairgrounds Advisory Board will meet at 9 a.m. at 199 N. 100 Main St. Agenda items include:
• Indoor Arena Addition.
• Alcohol Policy Review.
• 2020 RAPZ Funding Projects.
• Event Center Report.
• Open Items.
√ The Cache County Council will meet at 5 p.m. at 199 N. 100 Main St. Agenda items include:
• Report of County Executive:
• Appointments: Deputy County Attorney — Millville/Nibley Cemetery District Board of Trustees — Paradise Cemetery District Board of Trustees.
• Financial Reports: August 2019 Financial Statements
• Consent agenda.
• Items of special interest.
• Department or committee reports.
• County Recorder’s Office — Mike Gleed, County Recorder
• Board of equalization matters.
• Public hearings.
• Pending action.
• Resolution 2019-28 — Amending the 2019 Budget.
• Initial proposals for consideration of action.
• Resolution 2019-31 — Approving the appointment of representatives to the Millville / Nibley Cemetery District Board of Trustees.
• Resolution 2019-32 — Approving the appointment of representatives to the Paradise Cemetery District Board of Trustees.
• Resolution 2019-33 — A Supplemental Resolution recognizing the Devastating Effects of the Opioid Crisis as a Public Nuisance.
• Zoning Consideration in light of the Medical Marijuana Statute.
• Other business:
• USACCC Fall Conference — September 25-26, 2019 — Midway Dave, Gina, Karl, Paul, Barbara.
• USU Homecoming Parade — Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Karl, Barbara, Gina(?), Paul, Dave, James.
• UAC Annual Convention — November 14-15, 2019 — St. George.
Karl, Gina, David, Barbara, Jon, Gordon, Paul, Craig
• Council member reports.