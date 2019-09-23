√ The Fairgrounds Advisory Board will meet at 9 a.m. at 199 N. 100 Main St. Agenda items include:

• Indoor Arena Addition.

• Alcohol Policy Review.

• 2020 RAPZ Funding Projects.

• Event Center Report.

• Open Items.

√ The Cache County Council will meet at 5 p.m. at 199 N. 100 Main St. Agenda items include:

• Report of County Executive:

• Appointments: Deputy County Attorney — Millville/Nibley Cemetery District Board of Trustees — Paradise Cemetery District Board of Trustees.

• Financial Reports: August 2019 Financial Statements

• Consent agenda.

• Items of special interest.

• Department or committee reports.

• County Recorder’s Office — Mike Gleed, County Recorder

• Board of equalization matters.

• Public hearings.

• Pending action.

• Resolution 2019-28 — Amending the 2019 Budget.

• Initial proposals for consideration of action.

• Resolution 2019-31 — Approving the appointment of representatives to the Millville / Nibley Cemetery District Board of Trustees.

• Resolution 2019-32 — Approving the appointment of representatives to the Paradise Cemetery District Board of Trustees.

• Resolution 2019-33 — A Supplemental Resolution recognizing the Devastating Effects of the Opioid Crisis as a Public Nuisance.

• Zoning Consideration in light of the Medical Marijuana Statute.

• Other business:

• USACCC Fall Conference — September 25-26, 2019 — Midway Dave, Gina, Karl, Paul, Barbara.

• USU Homecoming Parade — Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Karl, Barbara, Gina(?), Paul, Dave, James.

• UAC Annual Convention — November 14-15, 2019 — St. George.

Karl, Gina, David, Barbara, Jon, Gordon, Paul, Craig

• Council member reports.

