√ The Cache County Council will meet at 5 p.m. at 199 N. Main Street, Logan. Agenda items include:
• 2 p.m.: Walking tour of Cache County Senior Center.
• 3 p.m.: Budget workshop.
• Report from the budget committee.
• Review of 2020 budget.
• 5 p.m.: Regular council meeting.
• Report of county executive.
• Appointments:
• Financial Reports: July 2019 Expense Report (Warrant Register).
• Other Items: Utah Association of Local Boards of Health meeting — Utah Local Governments Trust (ULGT) Team.
• Appreciation Reports — Alcohol Ordinance — Council of Governments (COG) Applications — Cache County Senior Center.
• Parking — Permanent Community Impact Fund Board (CIB) meeting — Amber Alert Child Abduction Response Team.
• (CART) Training — County Administrator Position Update — Legislative Policy meeting.
• Consent agenda.
• Items of special interest:
• Approval of Merit Commission Appointment.
• Department or committee reports:
• Cache County Sheriff — Sheriff Chad Jensen.
• Board of equalization matters.
• Public Hearing — Resolution 2019-27.
• Allen Agriculture Protection Area — Request to renew and expand an Agriculture Protection Area on 46 parcels totaling 2,046.78 acres in the Cove area.
• Public Hearing — Resolution 2019-28, Amending the 2019 Budget.
• Pending action:
• Initial proposals for consideration of action:
• Resolution 2019-27 — Hansen RU2 Rezone. Request for a rezone of 14.59 acres from the Agricultural (A10) Zone to the Rural 2 (RU2) Zone, located at 6600 North 400 West, near Smithfield.
• Resolution 2019-28 — Amending the 2019 Budget.
• Resolution 2019-29 — Multi-Jurisdictional Access 400 East, Providence. Additional Access to County Road 400 East (Located in Providence City).
• Resolution 2019-30 — Amending the Cache County Corporation Personnel Policy and Procedure Manual Regarding Employee Position Management and Personnel Management and Replacing the Term ‘Probation’ and ‘Probationary’ with the Term ‘Orientation’ when Referencing the 6-Month Period of New Employment.
• Adopt Tentative 2020 Budget.
• Other business.
• USACCC Fall Conference — September 25-26, 2019 — Midway. Dave, Gina, Karl, Paul, Barbara.
• USU Homecoming Parade — Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Karl, Barbara, Gina, Paul.
• UAC Annual Convention — November 14-15, 2019 — St. George.
• Council member reports.
• Executive session — Utah Code 52-4-205(1)(d) — Discussion of the purchase or lease of real property.
√ The Logan City Board of Education will meet at 101 W. Center St., Logan. Agenda items include:
• Celebrations: Braden Shaffer — LHS Aviation Program.
• Business Administrator Report. Presenter: Business Administrator Jeff Barben.
• Public Comment.
• Consent Calendar.
• Action taken on minutes dated August 27, 2019, Extra Duty for Extra Pay, Licensed and Classified Personnel.
• Policies Recommended for Approval: GA Public Information; GCA Conduct on School Premises; GCB Community Support Groups; GCBA Parental Participation; GCF Animals on School Premises; GL Released Time Classes.
• Special Education Procedure Manual. Presenter: Director Marci Elliott.
• School Teacher Student Success Account (TSSA) Plans.
• Reports:Elementary Art Program Overview and Introduction of Teachers.
• AVID Report: Mount Logan Middle School and Logan High School.
• Discussion Items.
• School Land Trust Training.
• Flagship Plan: PLC Discussion.
• Superintendent and Board Reports.