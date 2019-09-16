√ The Logan Municipal Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. at 290 N.100 West. Agenda items include:
• Questions and comments for mayor and council.
• Consideration of a proposed resolution recognizing and approving support for Cache Celebration of Women's Suffrage 2020 - Resolution 19-54 - Mayor Daines.
• Open & Public Meetings Act Training - Kymber Housley, City Attorney.
• USU Homecoming Parade: Saturday, September 28, 10:00 am - Mayor Daines.
•Planning Commission Update - Chair Simmonds
• Board/Committee Reports - Chair Simmonds, Vice Chair Anderson and Councilmember Jensen.
• Center Block Public Meeting: Wednesday, September 25, 5:30 pm Council Chambers Presentation by Dan Lofgren, Cowboy Partners and Mayor Holly Daines, followed by time for questions, comments and feedback - Chair Simmonds
• Public hearing- Consideration of a proposed resolution approving the CDBG PY2018 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) - Resolution 19-52
•Continued from September 3, 2019- PUBLIC HEARING - ZONE CHANGE - Consideration of a proposed zone change. Harris Commercial Service Development. Matthew F. Harris/Eliason Packing Company, authorized agent/owner, requests a rezone of 15.64 acres from Commercial (COM) to Commercial Services (CS) to allow for more flexibility in developing the land located at 200 South 1000 West; TIN 05-064-0028 - Ordinance 19-16.
• Public hearing: Budget Adjustments FY 2019-2020 appropriating: $3,302 a grant the Communications Center was awarded for this fiscal year from the State of Utah; $250,000 funds for the Afterschool Match Partnership Grant that was awarded to Parks and Recreation; $1,835,384 reserves for Capital Projects in the Storm Water Fund - Resolution 19-53
• Public hearing: Consideration of a proposed resolution adopting Revised Logan Light and Power Residential, Commercial and Industrial Electrical Rate Schedules - Resolution 19-51.
√ The Lewiston City Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. at 29 S. Main St. Agenda items include:
• Citizen Input, Open Public Hearing.
• Public Hearing to accept public input on the following:
• Ordinance 19-01. An ordinance annexing certain real property to the City of Lewiston, identified as parcel #'s 09-006-0015, 14-058-0004 and 14-058-0006 and assigning a zone to the annexed property.
• Drainage Discussion- Clair Marler.
• Departments;
• Mayors Report: Ordinance 19-01, Lewiston City Amendment to Employee Handbook/Employee Standards Resolution 19-004, Resolution 19-007, A Resolution to Cancel the November 5, 2019 Municipal Election.
• Stacey Prescott- Planning & Zoning, Arts Council; New Arts Council Board Member.
• Jonna Westover- Roads, Fire Department, Youth Council.
• Ted King- Water, Sewer, Theatre.
• Fizz Bodily- Parks & Recreation, Cemetery, Library.
• John Morrison- 4th of July, CERT, Emergency Preparedness, Economic Development.
√ The Clarkston Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at 50 S. Main. Agenda items include:
• Resolution 19-08: "A Resolution Cancelling Clarkston Town's 2019 Municipal Election."
• Mayor Hidalgo: Fire Department, 2020 Meeting Schedule/Holidays, Water Meter Reader, Mayor's Association Information.
• Councilmember R. Thompson: Roads Department, Youth Council, Sports, Neighborhood Watch.
• Councilmember E. Goodey: Animal Control, Emergency Preparedness.
• Councilmember L. Bytheway: Water Department, Rivers Council Update, Parks Department.
• Councilmember N. Sparks: Cemetery Department, LUDMA.
• Public comment.