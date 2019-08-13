√ The Amalga Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at 6590 N. 2400 West. Agenda items include:
• Jerry Munk has questions regarding boundary agreement on south side of 5800 N and variance questions regarding Justin Munk's lot.
• Approve conditional use permit for Clayton Showell.
• Sheriff's report.
• Youth council update.
• Review 24th of July Celebration.
• Update on progress of pavilion at Sugar Park.
• Public comment.
• Council reports.
√ The Hyde Park City Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. at 113 E. Center Street. Agenda items include:
• Workshop to discuss options for the 80 acres of BLM land and future water projects.
• Public comment.
• Consider a final plat for The Cove at Hyde Park Phase 3 subdivision.
• Consider a final plat for Larsen Miller Phase 3 Commercial Subdivision.
• Consider a rezone request from Ryan Mawson to rezone 6.77 acres at 350 North 950 East from A-1 to RE-20 350 North 900 East (parcel 04-005-003). A public hearing was held on August 7, 2019.
• Consider a rezone request from Brian Allred to rezone 5.73 acres at 315 South 250 East from A-1 to RE-20. A public hearing was held on August 7, 2019.
• Consider sale of 3 surplus vehicles for the North Park Police Department
• Consider Trent Hagman to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission
• Departments.
√ The Wellsville City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. at 75 E. Main Street. Agenda items include:
• The Planning Commission shall receive public input, then consider for possible approval the concept plan for the Clark Subdivision consisting of 2 lots (1 additional building lot) from 598 South 300 West to 600 South 250 West. Tax Id. #10-026-0014.
• Discuss for possible approval the request from Chelse Chutich for a conditional use permit for a Level 1 “Home Occupation” to operate a foot zoning business out of her home at 165 West 800 South. Tax Id. #10-070-0024.
• Discuss for possible approval the request from Krissy Smith for a conditional use permit for a Level 1 “Home Occupation” to operate a tree trimming/removal business out of her home at 20 North 900 East. Tax Id. #10-072-0008.
• Discuss for possible approval the request from Carmen Peapealalo for a conditional use permit for a Level 1 “Home Occupation” to operate a baby-sitting business out of her home 1530 South 25 West. Tax Id. #10-078-0004.
• Other zoning matters.
√ The Smithfield City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at 96 S. Main Street. Agenda items include:
• Public Hearing to discuss the proposed increase in property tax revenue for the city. The Smithfield City tax on a $274,000 residence would increase from $195.46 to $252.27, which is $56.81 per year. The Smithfield City tax on a $274,000 business would increase from $355.38 to $458.68, which is $103.30 per year. If approved the city would increase its property tax revenue by 29.06% above last year's property tax budgeted revenue excluding eligible new growth.
• Discussion and possible vote on Resolution 19-12, a Resolution setting the property tax rate.