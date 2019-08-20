√ The North Logan City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 475 East 2500 North. Agenda items include:
• Consideration of approval of a Development Plan and Preliminary Plat for the North Logan Estates (Formerly Phillips Subdivision) (44 lots) located in the RE-1 zone approximately at 2900 North 1400 East, North Logan. (Blake Parker).
• Consideration of Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) related ordinance changes (12A-200, 12C-515, 12C-1004).
• Consider approval of changes to Title 16 — Animal Control and Regulations, along with a resolution, changing the associated fees in the City’s Master Fee Schedule.
• Discussion regarding trails in North Logan City.
• Open and Public Meetings Act 2019 — Annual Training.
• Reports from city officers, boards, and committees.
√ The Hyde Park Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at 113 E Center St. Agenda items include:
• WELCOME NEW PZ MEMBER — Trent Hagman (Gary Andersen asked to be released due to other commitments).
• Considering a building permit for Intermountain Wind and Solar, for Solar at 411 North 150 West.
• Considering a building permit for Visionary Homes, for a home at 329 West 450 South.
• Considering a building permit for Jeremy Jensen, for solar at 90 N. 200 East.
• Considering a building permit for Visionary Homes for a home at 252 West 520 South.
• Considering a building permit for Visionary Homes for a home at 345 West 450 South.
• Report on City Council meeting held Aug. 14.
• Propose updates to HPC Code section 12.150 regarding public vs. private roads and infrastructure, and other changes.
• Propose latest draft of a new ordinance allowing PUDs (Planned Unit Developments) without age restriction. This new ordinance would be similar to the current Senior PUD ordinance, but with all publicly owned infrastructure, and no reference to age. See HPC code 12.150 Senior Citizen Housing Planned Unit Development.
• Review Mark Lynne’s draft of combined fences ordinances, especially regarding corner lots. There has been some confusion with residents and city staff as to whether a side yard fence may be 7 feet high, or is restricted to 3 1/2 feet in height. See HPC Code sections 12.30.080 Fence Height Regulations and 12.80.070 Building Permit, ‘A. Corner lot fences’, under Conditional Uses.
• POSSIBLE UPDATES TO HPC SECTION 13: SUBDIVISION ORDINANCE (Legislative). 1. Create path/map for Commercial Subdivisions. 2. Streamline process for all Subdivisions (Standard and Minor).
• Councilmember Bret Randall requested PZ to require subdivision developers to give all unused water shares to the city. See HPC Code 13.60.010 Minimum Improvement Requirements, section L — ‘Irrigation Ditches and Distribution Systems’. See also Smithfield City ordinances.
√ The Cornish Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at 4788 W 14300 North. Agenda items include:
• Year End Financial Review: Matt Regen.
• Not Approved Drinking Water system.
• New Town Clerk.
• Public comment.
• Council and mayor’s reports.
√ The Wellsville City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 75 E. Main St. Agenda items include:
• Denise Lindsay – Discuss how Property Tax is applied.
• Scott Wells – Discuss Wellsville City’s need for additional revenue.
• Beginning at 7 p.m., conduct the following Public Hearing: a. Receive public input, then consider for possible adoption of resolution 2019-09 increasing property tax revenue for Wellsville City. The Wellsville City tax on a $284,000 residence would increase from $134.80 to $148.23, which is $13.43 per year. The Wellsville City tax on a $284,000 business would increase from $245.09 to $269.52, which is a $24.43 per year. If approved the city would increase its property tax revenue by 9.92% above last year’s property tax budgeted revenue excluding eligible new growth.
√ The Smithfield Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at 96 S. Main St. Agenda items include:
• Public Comment.
• A public hearing to receive comment concerning a request by Jody Nilson to rezone Parcel 08-105-0038, a 2.10 acre parcel located at approximately 373 West 400 South, Smithfield, from Residential Agriculture RA-1 (1 acre minimum) to Residential R-1-12 (12,000 sq ft minimum).
• Discussion and consideration of a request by Jody Nilson to rezone Parcel 08-105-0038, a 2.10 acre parcel located at approximately 373 West 400 South, Smithfield, from Residential Agriculture RA-1 (1 acre minimum) to Residential R-1-12 (12,000 sq ft minimum).
• A public hearing to receive comment concerning a request by Jeff Champlin/CKC Properties, LLC to rezone Parcel 08-109-0016, a 9.88 acre parcel located at approximately 900 South 200 West, Smithfield, from Agricultural A10 (10 acre minimum) to General Commercial (no minimum lot size).
• Discussion and consideration of concerning a request by Jeff Champlin/CKC Properties, LLC to rezone Parcel 08-109-0016, a 9.88 acre parcel located at approximately 900 South 200 West, Smithfield, from Agricultural A10 (10 acre minimum) to General Commercial (no minimum lot size).
• Discussion and consideration of a conditional use permit for Alpine Cleaning & Restoration, located at 177 S. Main. The application seeks to expand the conditional use permit currently in place to allow Alpine to act as a firearms dealer. (Applicant: John Moss/Alpine Cleaning & Restoration).
• Discussion and consideration of a conditional use permit for Tumble Bees, a children’s tumbling instruction home-occupation located at 358 Saddleback Rd. (Applicant: Saje Birky)
• Discussion and consideration of a conditional use permit for Learn & Play Pre-K, a home occupation preschool located at 618 E 590 N. (Applicant: Kelina Heath).
• Discussion and consideration of a conditional use permit for Summit Creek Place, LLC, a mixed-use project located at 451 N. Main. (Applicant: Obodo Development).
• Workshop: Discussion of an ordinance regulating Master Planned Communities in the City of Smithfield.
• Staff reports.