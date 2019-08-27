√ The Providence City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. at 164 N. Gateway Drive. Agenda items include:
• Public comment.
• Public Hearing: (6:30 p.m.) Prior to making a recommendation on the proposed General Plan Comprehensive Revision and the Future Zoning Map, Parks and Open Space Map, and Transportation Classification Map, the Planning Commission is holding a public hearing.
• Action Item No. 1. Preliminary Plat Approval. The Providence Planning Commission will consider for approval a preliminary plat for the Jensen Farm Subdivision, a 5-lot residential subdivision in a single-family traditional district, located in the general area of 196 W 100 N, Providence UT.
• Study Item No. 1. General Plan and Maps: The Planning Commission will discuss the proposed General Plan Comprehensive Revision and the Future Zoning Map, Parks and Open Space Map, and Transportation Classification Map.
• Study Item No. 2. Proposed Rezone: Pioneer Builders Company Inc. is requesting a rezone for the north portion (approximately 18,000 sq. ft.) of Parcel 02-048-0010, located at 52 E Center, Providence UT. The property is currently zoned Commercial General District (CGD); applicant is requesting Multi-Family Residential (MFR).
• Study Item No. 3. PCC 10-6-1 Use Chart: Proposed amendments add accessory apartment unit, amend accessory dwelling unit and bed & breakfast.
• Study Item No. 4. PCC 10-3-6 Annexation: Proposed amendments include zoning assigned to a newly annexed area into the City.
• Staff and commission reports.
√ The Hyde Park City Council will meet at 6 p.m. 113 E. Center Street. Agenda items include:
• 6 p.m.: workshop with Taylor Jensen, Cache County Planner, to discuss ways the County can help with planning needs.
• 7:10: public comment.
• 7:15: Discuss Action Items from prior City Council Meetings.
• 7:20: Consider closing the road by the Winborg property 776 East Canyon Road (Jeremy Winborg).
• 7:30: Public hearing to consider Ordinance 2019-11 - An Ordinance Annexing 13.03 Acres pursuant to Section 10-2-407, U.A.C as Requested by Steven Taylor in behalf of Property Owners Geraldine Niederhauser and Kim Anderson.
• 7:40: Consider Ordinance 2019-11 - An Ordinance Annexing 13.03 Acres pursuant to Section 10-2-407, U.A.C as Requested by Steven Taylor in behalf of Property Owners Geraldine Niederhauser and Kim Anderson.
• 7:50: Discuss adding the position of City Manager / Administrator.
√ The Smithfield City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 96 S. Main. Agenda items include:
• Public comment.
• Discussion and update with representatives from Rocky Mountain Power.
• Discussion and possible vote on Ordinance 19-09, an Ordinance rezoning Parcel Number 08-109-0016 from A-10 (Agricultural 10-Acre) to GC (General Commercial). The parcel is located at approximately 830 South 200 West. The parcel is 9.88 Acres.
• Public Hearing, no sooner than 7:15 P.M., for the purpose of discussing Ordinance 19- 07, an Ordinance annexing Cache County Parcel Number 08-119-002. The parcel is approximately 10.36 acres. The parcel is located at 325 East 800 South.
• Discussion and possible vote on Ordinance 19-07.
• Public Hearing, no sooner than 7:30 P.M., for the purpose of discussing Ordinance 19-08, an Ordinance annexing Cache County Parcel Numbers 08-043-0009, 08-043-0042 and 08-043-0043. The parcels total approximately 4.52 acres. The parcels are located at 560 North 400 West.
• Discussion and possible vote on Ordinance 19-08.
• City Manager Report.
• Council Member Reports.
• Mayor's Report.