√ The North Logan City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 475 E. 2500 North. Agenda items include:
• 6:35 p.m. Public Hearing to receive input on the proposed property tax increase. The North Logan City tax on a $388,000 residence would increase from $283.82 to $298.12, which is $14.30 per year. The North Logan City tax on a $388,000 business would increase from $516.04 to $542.04, which is $26.00 per year. If the proposed FY2020 budget is approved with the proposed tax increase, North Logan City would increase its property tax budgeted revenue by 5.01% above last year's property tax budgeted revenue excluding eligible new growth. Once the public hearing has taken place the City Council may adopt a resolution approving the FY2020 Budget with the associated increase in the North Logan City portion of the Property Tax.
√ The Amalga Planning and Zoning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at 6950 N 2400 West. Agenda items include:
• Request for Zoning Clearance for Jesus Guadarama for a Detached Garage at 6395 N 2400 W.
• Request to Rezone for Braden Munk for property at 2650 N 5900 W to make existing Res-Ag a larger Res-Ag lot.
√ The Hyde Park Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at 113 E. Center St. Agenda items include:
• Andrew Checketts 843 East 20 South Detached Garage
• BRHS Holdings LLC 52 North 580 West Day Care/Head Start
• Considering a building permit for Daniel and Jill Watkins, 766 S. 50 East, for a pool.
• Considering a building permit for Eric & Kimberley Randall, 1034 East 50 North, for a home.
• Considering a building permit for Mike McNeill, 107 North 950 East, for a home.
• Considering a building permit for Stanton Allen, 806 South 50 East, for a detached garage.
• Considering a building permit for Visionary Homes, 262 West 520 South, for a home.
• Considering a building permit for Visionary Homes, 312 W. 450 South, for a home.
• Report on City Council meeting held July 31, 2019.
• Hold a public hearing for a rezone request submitted by Ryan Mawson for 6.77 acres at 350 North 900 East, to be rezoned from A-1 (agricultural, minimum one acre) to RE-20 (residential, minimum 20,000 square feet) zone. (Parcel ID: 04-005-0003) See HPC Code section 12.10.040 Changes and Amendments (to the Zoning Map)
• Review and consider the Mawson rezone request as described above.
• Review the Record Survey and Construction Drawings of the Fox Canyon Minor Subdivision submitted by Ryan Mawson for 3 lots and a remainder parcel on 6.77 acres at approximately 350 North 900 East. (Parcel ID: 04-005-0003).
• Hold a public hearing for a rezone request submitted by Brian Allred for 5.73 acres at 315 South 250 East to be rezoned from A-1 (agricultural, minimum one acre) to RE-20 (residential, minimum 20,000 square feet) zone.
(Parcel ID: 04-044-0007)
• Review and consider the Allred rezone request as described above.
• Review and compare ordinances regarding fences on corner lots. There has been some confusion with residents and city staff as to whether a side yard fence may be 7 feet high, or is restricted to 3 1/2 feet in height. Clarify if needed.
• See HPC Code sections 12.30.080 Fence Height Regulations and 12.80.070 Building Permit, 'A. Corner lot fences', under Conditional Uses.
• Consider updates to HPC Code section 12.150 regarding public vs. private roads and infrastructure, and other changes.
• Review draft of a new ordinance allowing PUDs (Planned Unit Developments) without age restriction. This new ordinance would be similar to the current Senior PUD ordinance, but with all publicly owned infrastructure, and no reference to age. See HPC code 12.150 Senior Citizen Housing Planned Unit Development.
• Create path/map for Commercial Subdivisions.
• Streamline process for all Subdivisions (Standard and Minor).