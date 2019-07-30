√ The Smithfield City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 96 S. Main St. Agenda items include:
• Resident input.
• Discussion and possible vote on receiving the Certification of Annexation Petition from the City Recorder for the Annexation request by VHD, LLC for Parcel Number 08-119-002 and direct the publication of such petition in The Herald Journal on August 3rd, 10th and 17th. The parcel is located at 325 East 800 South. The parcel is approximately 10.36 Acres.
• Discussion and possible vote on receiving the Certification of Annexation Petition from the City Recorder for the Annexation request by David & Merilee Olson for Parcel Numbers 08-043-0009, 08-043-0042 and 08-043-0043 and direct the publication of such petition in The Herald Journal on August 3rd, 10th and 17th. The parcels are located at 560 North 400 West. The parcels total approximately 4.52 Acres.
• Discussion, update and possible approval of additional funding for the Forrester Acres expansion project.
• Discussion and possible vote on changes to the Personnel Manual.
• Discussion on the exploration of merging the Smithfield City Police Department and the North Park Police Commission.
• City Manager Report
• Council Member Reports
• Mayor’s Report
• Temporary Adjournment to RDA Meeting.
• Executive Session to discuss the character, professional competence or physical or mental health of an individual. Utah Code Annotated 52-4-205 (1) (a).
√ The Smithfield City Redevelopment Agency Board will meet at 7:30 p.m. at 96 S. Main St. Agenda items include:
• Public Hearing, no sooner than 7:35 P.M., for the purpose of discussing the financial assistance application by Discount Tire & Automotive for projects located at 728 South Main. Parcel Number 08-118-0036.
• Discussion and possible vote on the financial assistance application by Discount Tire & Automotive.
√ The Hyde Park City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at 113 E. Center Street. Agenda items include:
• Public Hearing to take Citizen input on the proposed tax rate of .001100.
• Consider Resolution 2019 — 10 — A Resolution accepting the Certified Tax Rate of .001100
• Consider Resolution 2019-11 — A Resolution Adopting the Official 2020 Fiscal Year Budget Ending June 30, 2020.