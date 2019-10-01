√ The Wellsville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 75 E. Main St. Agenda items include:
• Citizen input.
• Beginning at 6:10 p.m. conduct the following public hearings:
• The City Council shall receive public input, then consider for possible adoption of resolution 2019-10 canceling the municipal election of Wellsvile City.
• Sherri Newton-Discuss anniversary of women's rights to vote.
• Megan Ingleby-Discuss Wellsville City participating in Domestic Violence Awareness month.
• Jayden Gnehm-Discuss options of building some sidewalk for the 'Wide Canyon View' Subdivision and paying fee in lieu for others.
• Department reports.
• City Manager/Recorders report.
√ The North Logan City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 475 E. 2500 North. Agenda items include:
• Presentation from CAPSA regarding Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
• Consider and appoint the Election Judges for the upcoming General Election.
• Consider declaring North Logan Library items as surplus (furniture).
• Consideration of approval of an agreement - modifying the security methods for the Wildercrest Phase (one) 1, specifically related to the compensation for White Pine Lane.
• Review vacating a portion of the Right-Of-Way associated with Parcel 04-116-0042 (575 White Pine Place - Twiss).
• Discussion regarding Canyon Gates Development.
• Discussion regarding Police Services.
• Discussion regarding 'lessons learned' from the Annual Utah League of Cities and Towns Conference.
• Reports from city officers, boards, and committees.
• Executive Session to discuss items related to real property.
√ The Hyde Park Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at 113 E Center St. Agenda items include:
• Building Permits Issued: JM Real Estate Investments, LLC, 3150 North 200 West, Commercial (Shell only).
• Dustin & Anne Marie Turley, 112 North 1100 East, Home.
• Landon Siddoway, 142 N. 1100 East, Home.
• Steven Sadler, 266 E. 450 North, Electrical.
• Daniel & Kelsey Ashment, 726 East Bluff Street, Home.
• Brent Bingham, 560 South 100 West, Deck.
• City Council Report (Mark Hurd) on the City Council Meeting from Sept. 25, 2019 in Salt Lake City.
• Review landscaping plans submitted by Bear River Head Start. See HPC Code 12.160 Landscaping.
• City Council requested PZ to craft an ordinance or amendment to legalize old, nonconforming lots in the R-1 zone. These lots were once legal, but due to subsequent lot splits and ordinance changes, some lots have become nonconforming. As is, a currently legal home could not be torn down and built anew unless a change is made. Some empty lots cannot be developed and remain weed patches (ie. Parcel ID 04-034-0051). City Council does not want any setback changes. It should also not apply to any lot made nonconforming after 10/1/2019.
• Determine what HPC Code should require for adequate water supply — both culinary and secondary. Should developers be required to include culinary water rights/shares as part of development? See HPC Code 13.60.010 Minimum Improvement Requirements; section L — ‘Irrigation Ditches and Distribution Systems’; also see all references to ‘Secondary’ and ‘Irrigation’ Water throughout the HPC code.
• Prepare updates to HPC Section 13: Subdivision Ordinance (Legislative): 1. Create path/map for Commercial Subdivisions. 2. Streamline process for all Subdivisions (Standard and Minor).