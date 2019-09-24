√ The Wellsville Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. at 75 E. Main St. Agenda items include:
• The Planning Commission shall receive public input, then consider for approval a request for a conditional use, from Roger Cook to have his existing home at 281 East 100 North be declared a 'Multiple Family Dwelling' (Duplex) Tax Is#11-086-0065
• Other zoning matters.
√ The Hyde Park City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at 113 E. Center St. Agenda items include:
• Citizen Input.
• Consider closing the road by the Winborg property 776 East Canyon Road (Jeremy Winborg).
• Discuss options for the Dursteler property - parcel 04-034-0051 (Tamra Dursteler).
• Public Hearing to Consider Ordinance 2019-13 - An Ordinance amending Section 12.150 Senior Planned Unit Development.
• Consider Ordinance 2019-13 - An Ordinance amending Section 12.150 Senior Planned Unit Development.
• Public Hearing to Consider Ordinance 2019-14 - An Ordinance outlining requirements for a Planned Unit Development for all ages.
• Consider Ordinance 2019-14 - An Ordinance outlining requirements for a Planned Unit Development for all ages.
• Public Hearing to Consider Ordinance 2019-15 - An Ordinance amending section 12.30.80 Fence Height Regulations.
• Consider Ordinance 2019-15 - An Ordinance amending section 12.30.80 Fence Height Regulations.
• Presentation and discussion about the position of City Manager / Administrator (Presenter - David Zook).