√ The Wellsville Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. at 75 E. Main Street. Agenda items include:
• Jayden Gnehm-present for possible approval the final plan for the 'Wide Canyon View Subdivision' consisting of 3 lots located at approximately 215 West 500 South. Tax Id. #10-026-0001.
• Brent Parker-Discuss setbacks required for property located at 236 North Highway 89/91. Tax Id#11-090-0011.
• Christ Clark-Present for possible approval the preliminary plan for the Clark Subdivision consisting of 2 lots (1 additional building lot) from 598 South 300 West to 600 South 250 West. Tax Id/#10-026-0014.
• Other zoning matters.
√ The Newton Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at 51 S. Center St. Agenda items include:
• Historic Cabin Update - Heidi Hodgson.
• Resolution 2019-02, fee for water connection.
• Discuss need for culvert at intersection of 200 South 100 East - Gordon Anderson. a. Town right-of-way. b. Other drainage concerns.
• 8. Review ordinance 2019-01, Engine Brake Restriction.
• Financial Review for possible Land Purchase.
• Report on Mayor/ Council Member Assignments.
• Mayor Rhodes - Animal Control/Administration/Nuisance.
• Gordon Anderson - Planning/Fire Dept./First Responders.
• Randy Jones - Building/Parks.
• Kathryn Rigby - Library/Special Events/Youth Council.
• Jed Woodward - Water/Streets.
√ The Providence City Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m. at 164 N. Gateway Drive. Agenda items include:
• Public Comments.
• Action Item No 1. Final Plat – Jensen Farm Subdivision: The Providence Planning Commission will consider for approval a final plat for the Jensen Farm Subdivision, a 5-lot residential subdivision in a single-family traditional district, located in the general area of 196 W 100 N, Providence UT.
• Action Item No 2. Final Plat – The Corner Lot 1 Amendment: The Providence Planning Commission will consider for approval The Corner Lot 1 Amendment – Final Plat; a two-lot commercial subdivision located in the general area of 506 West 100 South.
• Action Item No 3. General Plan and Maps: The Planning Commission will discuss the proposed General Plan Comprehensive Revision and the Future Zoning Map, Parks and Open Space Map, and Transportation Classification Map.
• Study Item No. 1. PCC 10-1-5 [Zoning] Amendments, Changes: Proposed amendment adds requirements for a rezone application.
• Study Item No. 2. PCC 10-3-6 Annexation: Proposed amendments include zoning assigned to a newly annexed area into the City and adds to the information required with an annexation petition.
• Study Item No. 3. PCC 10-6-1 Use Chart: Proposed amendments add accessory apartment unit, amend accessory dwelling unit and bed & breakfast.
• Study Item No. 4. PCC 10-8-1, 2, & 3 Set Backs: Proposed amendments make changes to the setback requirements.
• Study Item No. 5. PCC 10-12 Accessory Apartment Units: Proposed amendments allow for accessory apartment units.
• Study Item No. 6. PCC 10-13 Accessory Dwelling Units: The Commission will review the current code.
• Study Item No. 7. Proposed Rezone: Pioneer Builders Company Inc. is requesting a rezone for the north portion (approximately 18,000 sq. ft.) of Parcel 02-048-0010, located at 52 E Center, Providence UT. The property is currently zoned Commercial General District (CGD); applicant is requesting Multi-Family Residential (MFR).