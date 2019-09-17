√ The Wellsville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. at 75 E. Main St. Agenda items include:
• Citizen input.
• Carsen Rupp-Discuss Eagle Scout project for Wellsville City.
• Marty Thompson-Discuss putting a flag pole at the rodeo area in honor of Paul Bailey.
• Jayden Gnehm-present for possible approval the final plan for the ‘Wide Canyon View.
• Subdivision’ consisting of 3 lots located at approximately 215 West 500 South. Tax Id. 10-026-0001.
• Chris Clark-present for possible approval the preliminary plan for the ‘Clark Subdivision’ consisting of 2 lots (1 additional building lot) from 598 South 300 West to 600 South to 250 West. Tax Id.#10-026-0014.
• Stefani McMullin-Introduce Wellsville Wit and ask to use Wellsville City office for rehearsals and show purposes.
• Carl Leatham-Discuss the option of naming the rodeo area after the Bailey, Mitton and Bankhead families for all the work they performed in making the arena project move forward.
• Scott Wells-Discuss using Ames families and Tom’s Service as contractors for Wellsville City.
• Scott Wells-Discuss Anna Poppleton’s water overage on the bills for June, July, and August.
• Department reports.
• City Manager/Recorders report.
√ The Hyde Park Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at 113 E. Center St. Agenda items include:
• BUILDING PERMITS ISSUED:
• Visionary Homes, 293 West 450 South, Home.
• David & Nicole Robinson, 410 North 200 West, Detached Garage.
• Visionary Home, 331 West 500 South, Home.
• Cory Goettsche, 17 South 760 East, Detached Garage.
• Andrea Tatkon-Coker,441 North 1100 East, Solar.
• City council report (Mark Hurd and Melinda Lee).
• Utah League of Cities and Towns (ULCT) Annual Convention — September 11-13, 2019 in Salt Lake City.
• Consider Niederhauser Commerical subdivision sketch plan (Administrative):
• 3300 North, west of Highway 91.
• 11 lots, approximately 15 acres, commercial zone.
• Includes constructing new roads at 3800 North from Highway 91 west to 200 West, and from there south to 3200 North (all county addressing).
• 4 parcels IDs: 04-030-0056, 04-030-0028, 04-030-0055 and 04-030-0009 (Some recently annexed into HPC).
• Submitted by Steve Taylor.
• See 13.30.020 Sketch Plan and DRC Minutes from September 4, 2019.
• Propose secondary/irrigation water amendments (Legislative):
• Determine what HPC Code now requires and if any amendments are needed.
• See HPC Code 13.60.010 Minimum Improvement Requirements; section L — ‘Irrigation Ditches and Distribution Systems’.
•See all references to ‘Secondary’ and ‘Irrigation’ Water throughout the HPC code.
• Prepare updates to HPC section 13: Subdivision Ordinance (Legislative).
• Create path/map for Commercial Subdivisions.
• Streamline process for all Subdivisions (Standard and Minor).
• 5th Annual Cache Summit. Thursday, November 7, 2019 (generally all day (Cache County Fairgrounds)Who will attend? (So far, Melinda and Tiffany).
√ The North Logan City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 475 E. 2500 North. Agenda items include:
• Consideration of a draft ordinance, modifying the application requirements and appeal methods for the issuance of business licenses.
• 6:50 -7:00 Consideration of the approval of a letter to Dean Quayle regarding the City’s support of a desired conservation easement at approximately 400W 2100 N.
• Update from JUB Engineers regarding the Crockett Irrigation Committee Studies.
• Discussion regarding trails and trail easements.
• Discussion regarding Police Services.
• Discussion regarding Fire and EMS Services.
• Discussion regarding critical road intersections.
• Discussion regarding “lessons learned” from the Annual Utah League of Cities and Towns Conference.
• Reports from city officers, boards, and committees.
• Executive Session (Closed) to discuss litigation, potential real estate acquisitions and personnel issues.
√ The Cornish Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. at 4788 W. 14300 North. Agenda items include:
• Cache Celebration Committee: Sheri Newton – 10 Minute presentation.
• Staff reports.
• Pierce will hire Kent Glen to do a test pump and samples to send to a lab.
• Mayor Leak will write a letter for the visitors living in Cornish.
• What is the quantity of acre feet of water per share from West Cache in writing for next meeting – Mayor Leak.
• Williams will talk with Fire Med in Hyde Park for fire extinguisher service.
• Mayor Leak check with insurance on bounce houses, aircraft & inflatables.
• Fisher suggested that someone walk through park before and after a park rental.
• Fisher working on getting rid of old truck parked by town office.
• Williams call Jason Watterson to see if insurance will cover Deyette adequately so she will not need to be bonded.
• Not Approved Drinking Water system.
• Public comment.
• Council member & mayor reports.