The North Logan City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at 475 E. 2500 North. Agenda items include:
• Consideration of a Petition for North Logan City Water Service for property located at 1020E 2900N Cache County, UT. (Patrick Barrington)
• Consideration of an ordinance modifying North Logan City Code Chapter 12C-1003 Area, Width, and Yard Regulation, adjusting front setbacks in the RE-1, R-1-30, R-1-20, R-1-15, R-1-12, R-1-10, MX-G, MX-CC, PR, CC, and GC zones.
• Consideration of Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) related ordinance changes (12A-200, 12C-515, 12C-1004).
• Discussion regarding an amendment to the North Logan roads Master Plan, removing 2350 East from the Master Plan from approximately 2700N to 300N. This discussion will also include a consideration of the zoning in the same area.
• Tri-city Police discussion.
• Reports from city officers, boards, and committees.
• Executive Session to discuss items related to real property.
✓ The Hyde Park Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at 113 E. Center St. Agenda items include:
• Considering a building permit for Bruce & Brenda Dana, 189 West Center, for a carport.
• Considering a building permit for Visionary Homes, 272 West 520 South, for a home.
• Considering a building permit for Scott Matson, 474 South 50 East, for an accessory building.
• Considering a building permit for Daniel & Jill Watkins, 766 South 50 East, for an accessory building.
• Report on City Council meetings.
• Consider Fox Canyon minor subdivision final approval: administrative). Ryan Mawson submitted Construction Drawings and a Final Plat for Fox Canyon Minor Subdivision. It consists of 4 lots at 900 East 400 North on 6.77 acres in a residential (recently rezoned to RE-20) zone, Parcel ID: 04-005-0003.
See 13.40 Minor Subdivisions and DRC Minutes from August 28, 2019.
• Update 12.150 senior citizen housing planned unit development (legislative): Add sections back in discussed at previous meetings, but left out of latest draft. Vote again before sending to City Council for a Public Hearing.
• Propose additional PUD housing option without an age restriction (legislative). Propose draft of a new ordinance allowing PUDs (Planned Unit Developments) without age restriction.
• Consider amending HPC fence ordinances (legislative): Review latest draft of combined fences ordinances, especially regarding corner lots. See HPC Code sections 12.30.080 Fence Height Regulations and 12.80.070 Building Permit, ‘A. Corner lot fences’, under Conditional Uses.
• Propose secondary/irrigation water amendments (legislative). See what the city now requires and discuss where the city wants to be regarding secondary water (per City Council). See HPC Code 13.60.010 Minimum Improvement Requirements, section L — ‘Irrigation Ditches and Distribution Systems’. See also any reference to Secondary Water throughout the HPC code.
• Study possible updates to hpc section 13: subdivision ordinance (legislative). 1. Create path/map for Commercial Subdivisions. 2. Streamline process for all Subdivisions (Standard and Minor).
• Discuss short-term rentals (legislative). HPC code does not reference “short-term rentals.” Should Hyde Park regulate them? Could they be included with Accessory Apartments? Should requirements differ for existing homes versus new builds?
✓ The Amalga Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at 6590 N. 2400 West. Agenda items include:
• Request for Zoning Clearance for Mike Burton to add a room onto his residence at 8486 N 2400 W.
• Request for Zoning Clearance for a Conditional Use Permit by Rusty Burnside for a horse arena at approximately 6300 N. 2400 West.