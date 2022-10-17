Justin Clawson

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

The second annual Cheese and Dairy Festival was held at the Cache County Event Center during the first weekend of October — an event held to showcase the dairy industry in Cache Valley.

This year was the first time I attended. I walked around with my kids trying different cheeses, ice cream and milk. It may not look like it with the homes being built, but Cache Valley is still the top producer of milk in Utah according to the 2017 Census of Agriculture. If you read the front page article from The Herald Journal in September titled “Goodbye Bessie," you got a look at how the dairy industry is changing; less total farms but the same number of milking cows. This trend is found in Cache Valley and in the nation.

Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.