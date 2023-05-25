Support Local Journalism

Logan City Mayor Holly Daines declared a local emergency through an executive order issued Thursday.

“The area commonly known as “The Logan River” and the banks of said river located in the municipal limits of the City of Logan are hereby declared disaster areas,” the order said. “Ingress and egress, including any recreational activities/uses thereon are prohibited by all citizens other than authorized emergency personnel.”


