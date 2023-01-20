hjnstock-Breaking news

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A Cache Valley bus driver is behind bars after being arrested and charged with several counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Logan Police Department, 61-year-old Darren Smith, of Hyrum, allegedly downloaded child pornography to a home computer in the fall of 2022.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.